There was much reason to celebrate.
Luther Prep’s football team dispatched Walworth Big Foot 27-14 in a Capitol Conference game at Umnus Field for Senior Night and homecoming on Friday.
“It was a hard-fought victory,” Luther Prep football coach Justin Gregorius said. “Happy for our team, our seniors and LPS on our homecoming night. It was a great win for us.”
The Phoenix (5-3, 3-3 Capitol) need a road victory against Lodi (6-2, 4-2), which has lost consecutive games, next week to become playoff eligible.
Luther Prep, which snapped a two-game skid, knotted things at 7 on a six-yard rushing score by senior running back Josiah Moore, who had 14 carries for 88 yards, in the second quarter. A 42-yard scoring strike from senior quarterback Marcus Fitzsimmons to senior wide receiver Jeremiah Stanton with 2 minutes, 30 seconds left before intermission gave the Phoenix a 13-7 edge, one they would not relinquish.
“That was a great pass from Marcus and Jeremiah broke tackles to find the end zone,” Gregorius said. “Stanton broke two tackles, if not more, to score. It was a great individual play.”
Senior running back Isaac Schumann, who had 14 rushes for 72 yards, scored on carries of one and 19 yards in the third quarter, pushing the lead to 27-7.
“I liked that we were able to run the ball and pass it when we needed to,” Gregorius said. “It was a great job up front by our line. We had to move some guys around in the backfield. Kids adjusted on the fly which was great.”
Luther Prep ran it for 226 yards while holding the Chiefs (3-6, 2-4) to 90 ground yards.
“They both ran hard,” Gregorius said of Moore and Schumann, who had a combined 160 rushing yards. “They have different strengths. They both ran the ball hard and fought for every yard.”
Fitzsimmons went 4-for-10 passing for 103 yards with one touchdown, one interception for the Phoenix, who were 5-for-8 on third down. Stanton had three catches totaling 66 yards and senior wide receiver Thomas Koelpin caught two passes for 43 yards, including a 37-yarder.
Junior linebacker Parker Winghart had an interception on a tipped ball near midway for LPS. Gregorius credited senior inside linebacker Marcus Winkel for helping combat Big Foot’s two best playmakers, quarterback Basil Demco and tailback Jax Hertel.
LUTHER PREP 27, BIG FOOT 14
Big Foot 7 0 0 7 -- 14
Luther Prep 0 13 14 0 -- 27
Scoring plays
BF – Schmitz 34 pass from Demco (kick)
LP – Moore 6 run (Pederson kick)
LP – Stanton 42 pass from Fitzsimmons (kick failed)
LP – Schumann 1 run (Pederson kick)
LP – Schumann 19 run (Pederson kick)
BF – Hertel 1 run (kick)
Team statistics
Total offense: BF 227, LP 335; Rushing yards: BF 90, LP 226; Passing yards: BF 137, LP 109; First downs: BF 12, LP 21. Fumbles lost: BF 0, LP 0; Interceptions thrown: BF 1, LP 1.
