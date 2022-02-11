EDGERTON -- Junior guard Sylvia Fox led all scorers with 19 points as Edgerton topped the visiting Jefferson girls basketball team 48-36 in a battle for second place in the Rock Valley Conference on Friday night.
The Crimson Tide (20-2, 14-2 RVC) held a five to seven point lead for most of the second half after pulling ahead 23-15 at halftime. Edgerton, which is ranked four in the Division 3 Coaches Poll, extended the margin at the line late in the game.
"They are a skilled team and physical," Jefferson girls basketball coach Mark Peterson said of Edgerton. "They get after it and make it tough on you in the halfcourt. They can shoot the ball. We held them to four 3s and 48 points. We're happy with the defensive effort.
"Offensively, we tried to slow it down and limit possessions. Ultimately, we couldn't score enough points. The kids played hard on the road in a tough place to play."
Junior forward Ayianna Johnson led the Eagles, who had a five-game win streak snapped, with 17 points and senior forward Aidyn Messmann chipped in six points.
"In the second half, we had some good looks and four to five shots either rim out or glance off the rim," Peterson said. "If they go in, we're in good shape. It was a tough game and the kids played hard.
"If we play like that moving forward, we'll be able to make a run in the playoffs. This stretch of games will prepare us for the playoffs."
For Edgerton, which won the first meeting 58-39 on Dec. 21, junior forward Shannon Rusch scored 14 points and senior guard Kate Gunderson added 12. The Crimson Tide, who have won 10 straight, shot 12-for-12 at the stripe.
Brodhead beat Whitewater 67-37 on Friday to clinch a share of the conference championship. Jefferson (15-7, 12-4) is in third place -- two games ahead of both Clinton and McFarland -- with two regular-season games left, including a home game with Brodhead on Monday at 7 p.m.
