POYNETTE -- Senior forward Lily Schuetz scored a game-high 19 points and junior guard Jenna Shadoski added 14 as Lakeside Lutheran's girls basketball team beat host Poynette 56-48 in a Capitol North game on Friday.
The Warriors (14-8, 5-4 Capitol North) led 28-20 at halftime and kept the Pumas (7-14, 2-7) at arms length for most of the second half. Lakeside avenged a 57-53 loss from Jan. 14.
"We were much more patient against their zone this time and found a lot of little creases for Jenna, Lily and Marin (Riesen) to get to the rim," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "Offensively we rebounded well and got a lot of putbacks. Poynette got in foul trouble and head to mix up rotations, which was an advantage to us because we got in transition and to the basket.
"Our best offense in the first half was our defense. Lily had a fantastic night and worked really hard on the offensive and defensive glass. Poynette played a matchup zone all night, so we ran our man offense. We ran picks, rolls and got open shots. We had girls pinning inside the lane. We tried to do as many familiar things as possible."
Riesen scored seven points and senior guard Carly Paske, who finished with six points, drew Asmus' praise for playing quality minutes. Shadoski had nine rebounds, five steals and Schuetz also had five pilfers.
Poynette's Hadley Walters, who hit four 3s en route to 29 points in the first game, had just eight points. Shadoski drew the primary defensive assignment on Walters. The Pumas were 7-for-26 from 3.
The Warriors play at Onalaska Luther in a nonconference game today at 2 p.m.
