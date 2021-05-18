DANE - Hustisford/Dodgeland's baseball team slipped to 4-7 with a 6-2 nonconference loss to Lodi on Monday.
Alex Nelson collected three of Hustisford/Dodgeland's three hits. Casey Grudzinski pitched 5 2/3 innings and took the loss.
LODI 6, HUSTISFORD 2
Hustisford*000*100*1*—*2*7*3
Lodi*112*110*x*—*6*10*1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — H: Grudzinski (L; 5.2-10-6-4-6-1); L: Wendt (W; 3.2-3-1-1-6-3), Traeder (3.1-4-1-1-3-0).
Leading hitters — H: G. Thimm (2B), Nelson 3x3; L: Lane 3x3 (3B), Possehl 2x4 (2B), Ziegler 2x4 (2B). At Dane Baseball Field.
Saturday's results
H/D splits with Williams Bay
HUSTISFORD - Hustisford/Dodgeland won the Trailways South conference game 7-1, then lost the nonconference game 5-4 in a baseball doubleheader on Saturday at Fireman's Park.
Brody Thimm got the win in the first game, allowing one earned run on seven hits with five strikeotus and one walk over 6 2/3 innings. Alex Eggleston had two hits and two RBIs.
Eggleston took the loss in the second game, allowing five earned runs on six hits. Gavin Thimm had two hits including a double.
Game 1
HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 7, WILLIAMS BAY 1
Williams Bay 000 100 0 - 1 7 0
Husty/Dodge 000 601 X - 7 8 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) - HD (B. Thimm W, 6.2-7-1-1-5-1, Kohn 0.2-0-0-0-0-0)
Leading hitters - HD (G. Thimm RBI, Maas RBI, B. Thimm RBi, Nelson 2B, Eggleston 2x4, 2BI)
Game 2
WILLIAMS BAY 5, HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 4
Williams Bay 000 050 0 - 5 6 0
Husty/Dodge 100 210 0 - 4 6 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) - HD (G. Thimm 0-0-0-0-0-2, Eggleston L, 4-2-0-5-5-4-2)
Leading hitters - HD (G. Thimm 2x3, 2B, Tredeau RBI, B. Thimm 2x3, RBI)
