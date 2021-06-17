WATERLOO — Megan Yonkovich singled home Aubrey Palubicki in the top of the eighth inning to lift Onalaska Luther to a 7-6 victory over Waterloo’s softball team in a Division 4 regional final on Wednesday.
Brenna Huebner drove in four runs for Waterloo (11-10), including a two-run homer to left the bottom of the first inning.
Jolene Jordahl was 3-for-5 with four RBIs including a home run for Luther (11-9).
The Pirates forced extra innings with a run in the seventh. Katrina Freund led off with a base hit, and with two outs, Kamden Fitzgerald reached on a dropped third strike to keep Waterloo’s season alive. Freund scored the tying run on a passed ball to send the game to extra innings. Once Luther took the lead in the top of the eighth, the Pirates attempted a rally with a one-out single by Abbie Gier. But Huebner flew out and Sophia Schneider struck out to end it.
Luther advanced to play in the Blair-Taylor sectional on Monday.
ONA. LUTHER 7, WATERLOO 6 (8)
Ona. Luther*210*012*01*—*7*10*5
Waterloo*200*201*10*—*6*10*3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — OL: Palubicki (W; 8-10-6-2-7-0); W: Schneider (L; 8-10-7-6-8-6-1).
Leading hitters — OL: Jordahl 3x5 (HR), Werner 2x4 (2B), Yonkovich 2x4; W: Huebner 2x5 (HR), Riege 2x5 (2B), Jaehnke 2x5 (2B), Gier 2x5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.