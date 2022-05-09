Matt Sabel
Lebanon starter Matt Sabel allowed one run on two hits with 18 strikeouts and four walks over seven innings against Ashippun on Sunday. Lebanon won 4-1.

 

ASHIPPUN — Matt Sabel struck out 18 over seven innings and reliever Cam Streich struck out five more down the stretch in Lebanon’s 4-1 Rock River League win over Ashippun on Sunday.

Lebanon (1-1) scored three runs in the top of the first inning and led from wire to wire.

Noah Noyce led off with a double, Noah Zubke drew a one-out walk and Tyler Doyle drove in Noyce with an RBI groundout. Louis Demetropoulos drew a two-out walk and Streich followed with an RBI single. An error in the outfield allowed Demetropoulos to score to make it 3-0.

Ashippun answered with a run in the bottom of the first. Pitcher Jack Kremer drew a leadoff walk, Tucker Tiegs singled, Nick Hernandez walked to load the bases and Tony Becker hit an RBI groundout. The Mudcats had just five reach base the rest of the way.

The Whitetails scored an insurance run in the fifth. Zubke led off with a single up the middle and scored when Doyle reached on an error.

Lebanon travels to play Rubicon next Sunday.

LEBANON 4, ASHIPPUN 1

Lebanon 300 010 000 — 4 7 0

Ashippun 100 000 000 — 1 2 4

WP: Sabel

LP: J. Kraemer

Lebanon (ab-r-h-rbi) — Noyce 5-1-1-0, Hoefler 5-0-0-0, N. Zubke 4-2-2-0, Doyle 4-0-2-1, Demetropoulos 2-1-0-1, Streich 3-0-1-1, Sabel 4-0-0-0, Tietz 4-0-1-0, Hackbarth 3-0-0-0, Budewitz 1-0-0-0 Totals 35-4-7-3

Ashippun (ab-r-h-rbi) — J. Kraemer 3-1-0-0, Tiegs 4-0-1-0, Pierson 4-0-0-0, Hernandez 0-0-0-0, Sterwald 1-0-0-0, T. Ryan 1-0-0-0, Becker 3-0-0-1, Bourdo 2-0-0-0, P. Kraemer 4-0-1-0, Williams 4-0-0-0, C. Ryan 3-0-0-0 Totals 31-1-2-1

Pitching — HO: Sabel (L) 2 in 7, Streich (L) 0 in 2, J. Kraemer (A) 7 in 9. R: Sabel (L) 1, Streich (L) 0, J. Kraemer 4. SO: Sabel (L) 18, Streich (L) 5, J. Kraemer (A) 11. BB: Sabel (L) 4, Streich (L) 1, J. Kraemer (A) 3.

