JUNEAU — Rylie Collien and Autumn Kuehl each hit a pair of free throws in the final minute to break a 30-30 tie as Hustisford’s girls basketball team picked up its first win of the season with a 34-32 Trailways East victory over Dodgeland on Thursday.
Collien scored 11 points to lead Hustisford (1-3, 1-2 in conference), and added five rebounds and three steals. Kuehl shot 7-of-10 at the foul line for all of her seven points. She added eight rebounds.
The finish provided some redemption for Collien, who left the game late in the first half when an off-the-ball injury occurred.
"Someone got her with an elbow in the nose,” Hustisford girls basketball coach Jason Hildebrandt said. "She was huffing and puffing in the second half with two cotton balls up her nose and a mask on. Most girls probably wouldn’t have come back in. She’s a tough one, that’s for sure.”
Kelsey Ewert added eight rebounds and two steals for the Falcons. Ari Hildebrandt added six rebounds. Morgan Kehl added five rebounds.
"Our defensive effort and rebounding were outstanding,” coach Hildebrandt said. “A couple of their girls really crashed the boards, and they had the height. We boxed out really well. We've been practicing that a lot. We hit some clutch shots and our free throws improved. We were lucky to hit 50 percent in our first three games.
“We’re a young team, too. We only have one senior. The rest are juniors and sophomores. We’re like what Dodgeland was last year, a young team. They had no seniors and had everybody back. I’m pretty happy."
Adrianne Bader led Dodgeland with a game-high 13 points. Miranda Firari and Brielle Blome added seven points each for the Trojans.
Hustisford hosts Montello in the home opener on Monday at 7 p.m.
Dodgeland (2-3, 1-2) hosts Horicon on Tuesday.
HUSTISFORD 34, DODGELAND 32
Hustisford. 16 18 — 34
Dodgeland. 11 21 — 32
Hustisford (fg ft-fta pts) - Bischoff 3 0-0 6, Becker 1 0-0 2, Kehl 1 2-2 4, Ewert 0 0-2 0, Collien 3 3-4 11, Snyder 2 0-1 4, Kuehl 0 7-10 7 Totals 9 12-19 34
Dodgeland (fg ft-fta pts) - Blome 3 1-2 7, Peplinski 0 0-2 0, Firari 3 1-2 7, Hodgson 2 1-3 5, Bader 6 1-1 13 Totals 14 4-10 32
Three-point goals - H (Collien 2)
Total fouls - H 9, D 17
