COLUMBUS — The Phoenix have fought and played with the utmost effort all season.
That didn't change in the postseason.
It wasn't quite enough for the third-seeded Luther Prep boys basketball team to advance during Friday's WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal as host and second-seeded Columbus prevailed 60-59 in overtime.
"This was a great high school basketball game," Luther Prep boys basketball coach Nate Kieselhorst said. "Give our guys credit for laying it out there. The energy level was high. Shots weren't going in and allowing offensive rebounds hurt us, but the hustle for 50-50 balls was never questioned. That's how it's been all season with these guys."
Luther Prep junior forward Thomas Koelpin hit a 3-pointer with 1 minute, 10 seconds remaining to pull the Phoenix (6-14) within two. Senior guard Luke Fix had an important wall off defensively as Columbus (9-12) came up empty on its ensuing possession.
LPS junior guard Tom Balge, who scored a team-high 15 points, got it in the open floor and pushed it downcourt before scoring on the block with four seconds remaining over Cardinal senior guard Caden Brunell to square it at 54. Columbus only managed a halfcourt heave at the buzzer.
In the extra session, senior forward Will Cotter, who scored a game-best 16 points, knocked down a contested 3-pointer from the top of the key to give Columbus the lead for good. Luther Prep answered to cut the deficit to one before Cardinal freshman guard Colton Brunell hit a corner 3, his only field goal, to make it 60-56 late. Phoenix senior forward Nick Montgomery knocked down a 3-pointer with three seconds left, but the team was out of timeouts so the clock expired before Columbus had to inbound it.
"I want to thank our seniors," Kieselhorst said of the team's seven four-year players. "They have been class acts up and down the line. Through frustrating losses, they kept guys together and kept working hard. Our juniors too, guys worked well together as a team. We just didn't have enough offensive firepower to overcome the holes we got into. It certainly wasn't for a lack of effort though."
Koelpin added 14 points and senior guard Atticus Lawrenz finished with 11 points and five of the team's 12 steals.
"Columbus seemed uncomfortable with pressure," Kieselhorst said. "We spent the week practicing a 1-2-2 fullcourt press where sometimes you're trapping and other times sagging to force a bad pass.
"There was some good, bad and ugly in this game for us. The good part was we forced 13 turnovers out of the 1-2-2, including 12 steals. Lawrenz had a great game for us on both ends. We made them uncomfortable and put them on their heels. However, the bad part was we only converted on six of the 12 turnovers we created. When you lose by one, that's a heartbreaker.
"The ugly part was when we fell back into a 2-3 zone, which worked out extremely well in that they shot 30 percent, we gave up 15 offensive rebounds. Can't afford to give up second and third chances."
The game was never more than a five-point spread either way. Columbus also earned a one-point victory, 55-54 at home on Jan. 14, in the earlier matchup between usual Capitol North cohorts.
Luther Prep returns its seven juniors next season, a group that included the team's top two leading scorers (Balge at 14.8 points per and Koelpin at 7.6 a game) and a host of other players who garnered valuable experience during this unique season.
This was the last game on the sideline for varsity assistants Bob Huebner, who is retiring at the end of the school year, and Andy Westra, who will be depart after working this year as a tutor.
"Bob has been a huge asset for both our junior varsity and varsity program," Kieselhorst explained. "He'll be sorely missed. Andy will be missed greatly as well and has been an asset to the coaching staff."
Columbus advances to face top-seeded Lake Country Lutheran in tonight's regional final.
COLUMBUS 60, LUTHER PREP 59 (OT)
Luther Prep 22 32 5 — 59
Columbus 23 31 6 — 60
LUTHER PREP (fg ft-fta pts) — Shevey 2 0-0 6, Lawrenz 5 1-2 11, Balge 5 4-4 15, Guse 1 0-0 2, Koelpin 5 3-7 14, Montgomery 3 0-0 7, Fitzsimmons 0 3-5 3, Baumann 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 12-20 59.
COLUMBUS — Uttech 2 2-3 8, Colton Brunell 1 2-2 5, N. Cotter 0 0-2 0, W. Cotter 5 5-8 16, Caden Brunell 4 2-3 12, Fritz 2 0-0 4, Stauffacher 4 0-1 9, Selk 1 3-4 6. Totals 19 14-23 60.
3-point goals: LP 5 (Shevey 2, Balge 1, Koelpin 1, Montgomery 1); C 8 (Caden Brunell 2, Uttech 2, Colton Brunell 1, W. Cotter 1, Stauffacher 1, Selk 1). Total fouls: LP 19; C 13. Fouled out: Koelpin.
