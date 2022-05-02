HORICON — Johnson Creek’s softball team racked up 28 hits in a Trailways South showdown with Horicon, but the Marshladies still earned a doubleheader sweep on Friday.
Horicon won the first game 9-8. The Marshladies led 6-2 after two innings, but Johnson Creek rallied with two runs in the third and four in the fifth to take an 8-6 lead. Horicon (12-2, 11-2 in conference) tied the game with two in the bottom of the fifth and scored the winning run in the sixth.
The teeth of Johnson Creek’s batting order chomped away at Horicon sophomore pitcher Lizzy Gibbs. Junior shortstop Josie Whitehouse had three hits including a double and a triple. Senior pitcher Lexi Swanson had three hits including a pair of doubles. Sophomore catcher Jenna Fincutter had three hits including a home run and drove in five runs.
But the Marshladies could hit, too. Freshman catcher Cyri Reinwald went 4-for-4 with two doubles and junior third baseman Angelic Bushkie was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Swanson lost a close battle on the mound versus Gibbs, allowing nine runs (six earned) on 11 hits with two strikeouts and one walk. The Bluejays committed two errors during Horicon’s three-run rally in the second inning, but otherwise played flawless defense the rest of the day.
Horicon took the second game 14-5.
Swanson hit two home runs and drove in all five of her team’s runs, but gave up 14 earned runs on 19 hits including three homers. Reinwald was 3-for-4 with a homer and sophomore outfielder Mercedes Heller added two hits and a home run.
Bluejays sweep Fall River
JOHNSON CREEK — Lainey Benz earned both pitching decisions and got plenty of run support in Johnson Creek’s doubleheader sweep over Fall River on Saturday at JCHS.
The Bluejays won the first game 12-2. Benz had three hits including two doubles, as did Swanson. On the mound, Benz struck out nine.
In the second game, the Bluejays won 16-0. Swanson again had three hits including two doubles. Benz struck out five and this time earned the shutout decision.
Johnson Creek (9-5, 6-3 in conference) plays at Dodgeland/Hustisford today.
Game 1
HORICON 9, JOHNSON CREEK 8
Johnson Creek 202 040 0 — 8 15 2
Horicon 330 021 X — 9 11 0
WP: Gibbs
LP: Swanson
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC (Swanson 6-11-9-6-2-1), H (Gibbs 7-15-8-8-6-0)
Leading hitters — JC (Whitehouse, 3x4, 2B, 3B, Swanson 3x4, 2B (2), Fincutter 3x4, 3B, HR, Benz 3x4, 2B (2), 3B), H (Boeck 2x4, 2B, Bushke 2x4, HR, Reinwald 4x4, 2B (2)
Game 2
HORICON 14, JOHNSON CREEK 5
Horicon 030 213 5 — 14 19 1
Johnson Creek 230 000 0 — 5 13 0
WP: Gibbs
LP: Swanson
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — H (Gibbs 6.2-13-5-5-5-2), JC (Swanson 7-19-14-14-0-2)
Leading hitters — H (Boeck HR, Miller 2x5, Buskie 3x4, 2B, Reinwald 3x4, HR, Gibbs 2B, Anderson 3x4, 2B (2), Heller 2x3, HR, Schultz 3x4), JC (Whitehouse 3x4, Swanson 2x2, HR (2), Benz 2x4, Walk 2B, Brigowatz 2B)
Game 1
JOHNSON CREEK 12, FALL RIVER 2
Fall River 200 00 — 2 4 0
Johnson Creek 440 04 — 12 14 0
WP: Benz
LP: Schultz
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — FR (Schultz 4.1-14-12-11-3-3), JC (Benz 5-4-2-0-9-2)
Leading hitters — JC (Whitehouse 2B, Swanson 3x4, 2B (2), Fincutter 2x4, 3B, Benz 3x3, 2B (2), Brigowatz)
Game 2
JOHNSON CREEK 16, FALL RIVER 0
Johnson Creek 457 — 16 14 0
Fall River 000 — 0 4 1
WP: Benz
LP: Schultz
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC (Benz 3-4-0-0-5-1), FR (Schultz 2-10-9-8-1-0, Bartz 0.1-4-7-7-0-3, Morton 0.2-0-0-0-2-0)
Leading hitters — JC (Budig 2x3, 2B, Whitehouse 2x3, Swanson 3x3, 2B (2), Fincutter 2x2, 2B, Brigowatz 2x2)
