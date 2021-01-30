LAKE MILLS — Senior guard Drew Stoddard scored a team-high 20 points, including 14 in the second half, and the Lake Mills boys basketball team topped DeForest 71-65 in a nonconference game on Saturday at LMHS.
Seniors forwards Adam Moen (19 points), Charlie Bender (16) and Jaxson Retrum (14) also scored in double figures for the L-Cats, who have won 10 straight games and improve to 15-4.
"We did a really nice job sharing the ball," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. "Early in the first half it was Adam and Charlie making plays and Jaxson scoring at the rim. Drew did a good job being an icebox late in the game. He was hitting free throws and taking care of the ball. Really happy with those four seniors and how they played in their roles down the stretch."
Retrum had a finish inside through contact that gave Lake Mills a 49-46 edge with 11 minutes, 10 seconds left. Retrum then scored on a look from Stoddard two minutes later.
Stoddard had a steal and after working the ball around offensively connected on a 3-pointer, pushing the edge to 54-48. Stoddard hit a pair of bonus free throws and a runner off glass before a Moen bucket capped a 12-2 spurt that extended things to 60-50 with 3:30 left.
Stoddard went 7-for-8 at the line from there and senior forward Grant Horkan knocked down a pair to prevent DeForest (7-3) from pulling any closer than four points.
"The lead never got to a dangerous spot for us," Hicklin said. "We possessed the ball and made free throws. Happy we never really let them claw back into it."
Junior guard Max Weisbrod led the Norskies, who had a five-game win streak snapped, with a game-high 23 points. Junior wing Nolan Hawk scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half as the Norskies led 35-34 at the break.
"Max is a really good point guard," Hicklin said. "He's one of the better point guards in the area. They put him in a lot of ball screens and we did a good job hedging on those. Hawk is a strong kid that got some stuff in the lane. We made him finish over Jaxson and Adam. We didn’t let any of their supporting guys get going. We played good team defense to contain them and not let other guys get open."
Lake Mills plays at Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., a must-win game in the conference race with the L-Cats one game behind in the loss column.
"I like how we’re playing," Hicklin said. "It's going to take our best to knock them off. The way we’re playing, I like our chances against anyone. When you get to February, you hope you’re playing your best and guys are buying into what you’re trying to do. I feel like we’re there right now. Tuesday will be a big night."
LAKE MILLS 71, DEFOREST 65
DeForest 35 30 — 65
Lake Mills 34 37 — 71
DeFOREST (fg ft-fta pts) — Hawk 8 3-4 19; Grundahl 2 0-1 4; Weisbrod 8 3-4 23; Jansen 3 0-0 6; Fredrickson 2 0-0 6; Hartig 3 1-1 7. Totals 26 7-9 65.
LAKE MILLS — Stoddard 4 11-13 20; Retrum 6 2-5 14; Moen 8 1-4 19; Bender 6 3-7 16; Horkan 0 2-2 2. Totals 24 19-30 71.
3-point goals: D 6 (Weisbrod 4, Fredrickson 2); LM 4 (Moen 2, Bender 1, Stoddard 1). Total fouls: D 23; LM 8. Fouled out: Grundahl.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.