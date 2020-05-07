LAKE MILLS - Lakeside Lutheran High School announced Clayton Grow as its new head wrestling coach, Activities Director Todd Jahns said in a statement on Thursday.
Grow spent this past season as a volunteer with the program.
"Clayton has coached multiple sports since 2009 and he is energetic and has a passion for wrestling and teaching kids," Jahns said. "He will have a positive impact on the kids and program. We are excited and looking forward to Coach Grow taking over our wrestling program."
Grow takes over for Mike Twohig, who had held the position since 2011 before resigning on April 16.
