HARTFORD — Watertown’s tradition of sending track and field athletes to state now goes back a half a century.
After missing out on the 2020 season due to the pandemic, the Goslings made sure to keep that streak going in a big way with multiple qualifiers out of the Hartford sectional on Thursday.
“I love the fact that these juniors and seniors stuck with it,” Watertown track and field coach Chris Mertens said. “They could have easily chosen not to after last year. They took advantage of the opportunity that was in front of them. I am so proud of them.”
Senior Emma Messerschmidt was one of those upperclassmen who considered not going out this season. Her pole vault coach convinced her to come back out. She qualified in two events, the pole vault and as a member of the third place 800 meter relay.
“At the start of the season, I wasn’t planning on going out,” Messerschmidt said. “So to go from where I was to where I am right now, it’s awesome.”
Messerschmidt was still one of the last three vaulters competing after a clean run through 9 feet, 6 inches. Her first miss came at 9-9, but she cleared her second attempt and was still going when a lightning delay halted competition. She ended up winning at that new personal best height of 9-9.
“My form has gotten a whole lot better and I have had more confidence going in,” Messerschmidt said. “I started pole vault my freshman year. My brother used to do it and I just got into it. My first meet, I cleared something and I just kept with it. It’s been good.”
The 800 relay team of freshman AbbyGail Ready, Messerschmidt, junior Katelyn Ivie and senior Teya Maas matched their seed coming into the meet to qualify in a time of 1 minute, 50.63 seconds.
“Relays are really fun,” Messerschmidt said. “I have been doing the relay since my freshman and sophomore year and then it’s a great time, having four people and you just do what you do. The exchanges were good. Our runs were really good, so hopefully, we can get some PRs out of there.”
Ready competed in track in sixth and seventh grade, but missed out on her final year of middle school track due to the pandemic. High school athletics were an adjustment.
“It’s nice to come back,” Ready said. “(Varsity) is scary but fun. Being a freshman and going to state is awesome. I love my teammates. The coaches said just do your best, don’t try too hard. When I saw Teya cross the line, oh my gosh, I just fell to the ground.”
Ivie tried track as a freshman for the first time and was hooked. Coming back after a year off was worth the wait.
“Coming into track freshman year, I didn’t know what I was doing,” Ivie said. “I didn’t do track in middle school. At the end of my freshman year, I thought, I like this. I’m going to keep doing it, and last year just bummed me. I felt awful for everyone. I feel disappointed for our seniors, because I feel like we would have sent good people to state. We would have had a decent relay team last year.
“These girls are so good. I was confident in these girls that we could make it. We did our best. The exchanges went great. (To succeed like this), you’ve got to prepare. Track is a hard sport. A lot of people say, I can run track. You have to have form. There’s more to it. You have to have the stamina. You have to do the research and do what your coaches tell you to do. Just do your best and do what you are good at.”
Maas qualified for state as a sophomore in the triple jump, but this will be her first trip to state as a member of a relay. She hammered home the anchor leg with authority.
“Me and Emma have been in relays since freshman year together,” Maas said. “We were very nervous. We knew we were seeded third, so it was going to be a close race. I got the baton, and it was Game On. Time to go. Nothing to lose. Being here was like deja vu. The last time I was in this position, I was here in the same place. Just crazy.”
Watertown’s boys 800 meter relay team of junior Brandon Glaznap, sophomore Ben Gifford, senior Jonathon Kilps and junior Oliver Meyers also advanced with a third place finish in 1:33.08.
“We felt really fast, all four of us did,” Kilps said. “Especially our handoffs. We were really clean. That’s what we’ve been working on lately. I am really happy with how we did there.
“I’ve been doing track since freshman year, but I didn’t get good to the point where I am now until between junior and senior year. Before that, I was never fast. I was just there. I was a relay guy the whole way. But this year, I could have — if I wanted to — gone in the opens, but this is more fun. You get to bring six people to state instead of one. We’re definitely very deep this year. We don’t any superstars on the speed side, but we are definitely very deep.”
Glaznap led off the relay and enjoyed seeing the rest of it unfold.
“I was tired, that was for sure, but watching the other guys, they were doing good,” Glaznap said. “(Knowing we qualified was) a lot of pressure off your shoulders, for sure. Halfway through we started to see all the relay guys said, we’ve really got a shot at this. We could really make this happen. Regionals felt really good. We felt like we could come out here and get it done.”
Like Messerschmidt, Gifford followed in an older sibling’s footsteps in going out for this sport.
“Going into middle school, my sister did track, so I wanted to do it,” Gifford said. “It took off from there. Halfway through the season, I knew the 4 by 2 was a fast group, and this is fun. Going into those (regional and sectional) races I had a lot of nerves. Can we do this? But I just had a lot of faith in the team. I knew we could do it. It was fun seeing us run and seeing Ollie cross the finish line.”
Meyers was planning to go out for track and field as a sophomore but had to wait a year. He turned out to be another diamond in the rough for the sprint crew. The former cross country runner turned football wide receiver initially just expected to improve his conditioning for football heading into the season.
“I didn’t know what to expect,” Meyers said. “I just went out there and ran, for the training and now we are going to state. It’s been great. I didn’t realize how deep we were until a few weeks ago and we put it all together. We got first in the regional and that gave us some confidence. There were nerves, but they were good nerves. It was nerve-racking, but we were confident. It was a really clean race. We knew we had to beat West Bend West and we got them.”
Mertens has been pleased with the sprint crew’s progress of late.
“We’ve taken a different approach the last couple of years, trying to focus on being more speed oriented team with a lot shorter but more intense practices,” Mertens said. “It seems to be paying off. I like where we are headed.”
Kilps also qualified in the pole vault in third place after clearing 11 feet, 6 inches.
“I am still working on getting better,” Kilps said. “This year, I learned to get in fast to the pit. I still have work to do ... lean back farther and explode up. Right now, I am kind of going in at a 45-degree angle out. This year, I have gotten more consistent. I was pretty nervous. There were three guys who did 11-6 and only two of them cleared 11. That was the most stressful part, when we were all going for 11-6.”
Junior Riley Quinn earned her second trip to state in the shot put with a winning throw of 38 feet, 5 3/4 inches. Quinn hit that throw on her first attempt of the preliminary round and no other thrower could match it the rest of the day.
“It felt good,” Quinn said. “It was a good solid first start. I didn’t build too much after that, but it felt pretty good.”
Throwing coach Carrie Hein couldn’t have scripted Quinn’s start any better.
“She competed well,” Hein said. “All of her throws were in good competition. That first throw, I joked with her, it looked like she was out for a walk in the park. On that first throw, you want to take it confident and aggressive, but safe so that you get a mark so you are guaranteed five more throws. That’s exactly what she did. It was a great throw right out of the gates and it was enough to hold her place.”
Quinn toyed with the rotational spin early in the season, but wasn’t seeing the results and switched back to the simpler glide technique and has been throwing in the high 30s and lower 40s ever since.
“The wait was long (after missing last season due to the pandemic) and the season was good,” Quinn said. “I had some good PRs this season. I am real excited to go to state. Just being there two years ago was really exciting. I am hoping to do better this time and compete better.”
Quinn also qualified in the discus for the first time with a second place throw of 121-4.
“She’s always been a good competitor in discus,” Hein said. “She connected well. She had a couple throws over 120 and it was enough to guarantee that second place.”
Junior thrower Jaret Boehm also qualified with a second place throw of 150-9, a personal best in the discus. Boehm was throwing in the 140s in warmups, but in the preliminary round his best was just over 130. But that was good enough to get him into the finals, where he unloaded his best throw of the season to earn a trip to La Crosse.
“Jaret’s been toying with the high 140s, low 150s with his throws,” Hein said. “He’s been on that edge for several practices and it was so great to see him be able to connect on one in a high stakes meet like this, to overcome nerves and other fantastic throwers he was throwing against and just connect on that one throw at 150 feet, 9 inches.”
Boehm started out modestly as a freshman but put in his time in the weight room and with coach Hein and became a consistent high level performer this season.
“My freshman year I went form 23rd and 30th place and throwing 30 feet in shot put and 100 feet in disc and even lower, and now this year I have placed first or in the top four at every meet,” Boehm said. “I feel pretty good about it. I just fell in love with the sport and I like throwing disc and throwing in general. I like running, too. The team kept me going and up there. When I threw the one that got me to state, they were all behind me, just made me feel really good about myself and I went out there and threw a bomb. I just needed that one good throw.”
Hein has developed a long tradition of sending Watertown throwers to state. Boehm is honored to be just the latest.
“She is amazing,” Boehm said. “I love coach Hein. She’s really good at critiquing the little things that will help me get better with technique. Looking at other schools and how other coaches treat their kids, I know I’m really lucky.”
Senior Emma Gilbertsen began the year with a trip to state in cross country and will finish her career with her first trip to state in track and field after a third place finish in the girls 1,600 meter run.
The top three runners opened up a 20 meter lead on Gilbertsen after the opening lap, but one runner, Hartford senior Elle Merklein, came back to her by the midway point. The two ran together until the final 200, when Gilbertsen was able to outkick her to the line by eight seconds in a time of 5:28.23.
“I knew she was going to (fall back to me), Gilbertsen said. “I stalked the seed charts. The splits were atrocious. Now that I think of it, I don’t remember the race that much, but you just have to give it all out in the last 400, because that’s all you have. You can recover faster and it will be over soon.”
Gilbertsen didn’t have much competition during the seven home meets this season. She finally got to test herself against elite runners at the regional and responded with a 22-second PR and a 5:20 time. She carried that over to this race.
“After that 22 second PR, I just had a fire in me,” Gilbertsen said. “This can’t be the last race, because I don’t plan on running in college. This is the end. The competition was just not there (at the home meets) and I strive off competition, for sure. Without those people pulling me along, I can’t do as well as I ran on Monday. Just nobody to reach for and grab at.”
Distance coach Kirk Wackett was floored by Gilbertsen’s regional race. He was less thrilled with the 75 second opening split.
“That’s horrible,” Wackett said. “She’s coming around at 500 and I said, I’ve got to change my face, because if she sees that face, that ain’t good. I just had to sell it. She ran her season best in the 800 at the 800 mark. That’s how hard it was going out for her. Fortunately, that third quarter gave her a chance to recover. They were all slowing down a little, so she was able to muscle up and put out a 78-plus at the end to pull away from that kid with 250 to go.”
When the meet resumed, senior Christopher Kitzhaber earned his first trip to state by qualifying in the 3,200 meter run with a third place time of 9:53.96, which was nine seconds faster than his seed time. His older brother, Billy, was a state qualifier his senior year in the 3,200 relay.
“It was a very tough race for everybody out there, and I had the opportunity to take advantage of where I was,” Kitzhaber said. “Nash Merklein from Hartford just didn’t have enough gas left, and the effort I put in was just enough to get the spot I needed.
“I wasn’t really sure I had a shot, but knowing that it was potentially my last race, I knew I had to give it my all. After last season being a disappointment for both myself and all the seniors who ended their careers short, I took full advantage of the opportunity that I had and it means a lot to be able to make it all the way.”
Quinn and Maas are the only two returning qualifiers on the team, but some of the athletes, such as Glaznap, have gone up to UW-La Crosse to take in the festivities. This year’s Division 1 meet will be held on Saturday, June 26.
“It’s nice up there,” Glaznap said. “There will be a lot of anxiety for sure, but it’s just another track meet.”
Mertens would agree, with one caveat.
“You never want to take this for granted, because you never know what can happen,” Mertens said. “Let’s have fun and see what else we can do.”
Wrapping up
Several Goslings ended their season at the sectional.
Watertown’s boys 3,200 relay team of Kitzhaber, senior Josh Krueger, junior Aden Clark and senior Nathan Williams took fifth in 8:30.60.
The boys 1,600 relay team of Kilps, Meyers, Clark and Williams placed fourth in 3:33.93. The boys 400 relay team of Boehm, Meyers, Kilps and Glaznap took fourth in 44.68.
Watertown’s girls 400 relay team of Messerschmidt, Ivie, Ready and Maas finished eighth in 53.14.
Maas placed fifth in a tough girls triple jump field with a leap of 34-6.
In the boys shot put, Boehm took fourth (46-1) while junior Caden Maas was fifth (44-8). Junior Eric Chairez was seventh in the boys high jump (5-6).
