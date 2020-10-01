JOHNSON CREEK — Lexi Swanson had 23 assists and 10 kills for Johnson Creek in a 25-10, 23-25, 25-17, 25-11 Trailways South win over Palmyra-Eagle Thursday.
Kenadie LaSage added 15 assists and 11 kills. Bella Herman had 12 digs for the Bluejays (5-1, 2-0 in conference). Kaiyli Thompson served four aces. Thompson and Isabelle Doherty each had one block.
“After a slow start, we pulled off our second conference win,” Johnson Creek volleyball coach Kassidy Wright said. “Our setters did have a heck of a game.”
