HUSTISFORD — Dylan Kuehl led three players in double figures with 18 points as Hustisford’s boys basketball team defeated Central Wisconsin Christian 59-30 in a Trailways East matchup on Friday.
Hustisford (11-1, 4-1 in conference) made this battle for second place in the final league standings no contest against CWC (10-8, 4-2).
"They have a good record,” Hustisford boys basketball coach Otto Hopfinger said. “They’ve been playing well. I just think our defensive intensity was a little bit too much for them. (Junior guard) Gavin Thimm and (junior forward) Blake Peplinski combined to shut down their leading scorer, Will Syens, (holding him to four points)."
Kuehl added seven rebounds and a few more throw-downs to his hefty season total.
“He had three or four monster dunks on communication lobs,” Hopfinger said.
Senior center Alex Eggleston added 13 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.
“Alex played a great game inside, both defensively and finishing on offense,” Hopfinger said.
Thimm added 13 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Peplinski added seven points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Hustisford’s girls and boys teams host Lourdes Academy this afternoon. The varsity girls host Lourdes at 1:30 p.m., followed by the JV boys game at 4 p.m. and the varsity boys game at approximately 5:15 p.m.
HUSTISFORD 59, CWC 30
CWC 14 16 — 30
Hustisford 29 30 — 59
CWC (fg ft-fta pts — Westra 1 1-2 3, Syens 2 0-1 4, VanderWerff 4 2-2 10, Schaalma 2 0-0 5, Vliestra 1 2-2 4, McKean 0 1-2 1, Buteyn 0 1-2 1 Totals 12 5-7 30
Hustisford (fg ft-fta pts) — Kaemmerer 1 0-0 3, B. Thimm 2 0-0 5, G. Thimm 5 2-2 13, Kuehl 9 0-1 18, Eggleston 6 1-1 13, Bl. Peplinski 3 1-2 7 Totals 26 4-6 59
Three-point goals — C (Schaalma 1), H (Kaemmerer 1, B. Thimm 1, G. Thimm 1)
Total fouls — C 8, H 9
