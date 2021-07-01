GRAND CHUTE — Jefferson baseball coach Greg Fetherston found out what it was like to finally get his program to the top in 2014, so he knew how Denmark’s coaches and players were feeling after defeating his Eagles 4-1 in the Division 2 championship game at the WIAA State Baseball Tournament on Wednesday at Fox Cities Stadium.
“They are a great program,” Fetherston said. “This was two great programs. I think we represented Division 2 baseball well today.”
Vikings starter Brennen Miller held Jefferson to one run on five hits over 6 1/3 innings and got enough run support to get the decision.
Denmark (32-1) scored a run in the first inning off Jefferson starter Tyler Butina when Abe Kapinos singled and scored on a base hit by Logan Paplham.
Jefferson (25-6) tied it in the top of the fourth when Butina sliced a ball into right field and stretched successfully for second. Tanner Pinnow knocked him in with an RBI single to left.
Denmark chased Butina with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Kenny Satori hit an RBI single to left center to drive in Reece Piontek, Ethan Ovsak reached on a bunt single and Satori scored on a passed ball to make it 3-1.
Miller reached on a walk and that was all for Butina. Hayden Konkol greeted reliever Evan Neitzel with an RBI single to left.
The Eagles didn’t generate many chances off Miller, but squandered a couple of them by getting picked off twice at first base.
“Denmark was the better team today,” Fetherston said. “Our guys went down swinging, fighting, injuries, guys not here. I couldn’t be more proud of this group to stick together. When the guys’ numbers got called up, they gave it a shot.
“Their guy threw well. He threw strikes. He got ahead, and Tyler didn’t. But still, we were still in the game. We just couldn’t get enough big hits when we needed to. Credit to Miller, he mixed it up well.
“I am proud of my guys. I will go to bat for these boys any day of the week. Our seniors have just been phenomenal this year. They are going to be missed, but they did set the tone in terms of work ethic, discipline, getting along with everybody. Our younger kids have got to learn from that, because that’s what got us to Appleton.”
DENMARK 4, JEFFERSON 1
Jefferson 000 100 0 — 1 5 0
Denmark 100 300 X — 4 7 2
WP: Miller
LP: Butina
Jefferson (ab-r-h-rbi) — Miller 3-0-0-0, Serrano 2-0-1-0, Butina 3-0-1-0, Phillips 0-1-0-0, I. Hoffman 1-0-1-0, Pinnow 3-0-1-1, Fairfield 3-0-0-0, Behm 3-0-0-0, Neitzel 2-0-1-0. Totals 23-1-5-1.
Denmark (ab-r-h-rbi) — Kapinos 3-1-2-0, Miller 1-0-1-0, Konkol 3-0-2-1, Paplham 2-0-0-1, Johnson 3-0-0-0, Pointek 2-1-0-0, DeGrand 1-0-0-0, Satori 3-1-1-1, Ovsak 3-1-1-0. Totals 21-4-7-3.
2B — J (Serrano)
Pitching — HO: Butina (J) 5 in 3.2, Neitzel (J) 1 in 2, Danielson (J) 1 in 0.1, Miller (D) 5 in 6, Pointek (D) 0 in 1. R: Butina (J) 4, Neitzel (J) 0, Danielson (J) 0, Miller (D) 1, Pointek (D) 0. SO: Butina (J) 1, Neitzel (J) 2, Danielson (J) 1, Miller (D) 7, Pointek (D) 2. BB: Butina (J) 4, Neitzel (J) 0, Danielson (J) 1, Miller (D) 2, Pointek (D) 0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.