EDGERTON — The Jefferson boys golf team was led by Austin Steies and Alek Kuykendahl at a Rock Valley Conference mini meet Tuesday at Towne Country Club.
Both players shot 59s for the Eagles, who did not have a complete team score.
Edgerton won its home tournament with a four-player score of 167.
Team scores: Edgerton 167, Evansville 178, Whitewater 203, Clinton 205, McFarland 209, Beloit Turner 220, East Troy 222, Jefferson inc.
