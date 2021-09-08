Watertown’s volleyball team finished 2-1 at a Badger Conference quad on Tuesday at WHS.
The Goslings opened with a 15-25, 16-25 loss to Waunakee. Payton Roets and Kallie Feder each had seven digs and Roets put up eight assists. Amara Denault had four kills and Maryann Gudenkauf added three. Gudenkauf added five blocks while Abigail Walsh added three.
Next, Watertown defeated DeForest 25-19, 22-25, 15-7. Gudenkauf led in kills with 12 to go with three blocks and Kylei Bratz added six. Kallie Feder had 11 kills. Roets put up 156 assists. Denault served three aces while Roets served two.
The Goslings finished up with a 25-14, 25-15 win over Beaver Dam. Feder had 11 digs. Gudenkauf had nine kills. Roets had three aces and three assists. Walsh had three blocks and Gudenkauf added two.
“A big week of volleyball for us,” Watertown volleyball coach Erin Steuerwald said. “We started out a bit slow tonight, but the team rallied and competed hard finishing with two conference wins which always makes for a good night.”
Watertown hosts Fort Atkinson on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.