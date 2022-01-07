Whitewater wrestlers defeat Jefferson Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Jan 7, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WHITEWATER — Jefferson’s wrestlers lost 69-12 to Whitewater in a Rock Valley Conference dual meet on Thursday.Ethan Dieckman scored a second period pin for the Eagles at 160."He created some great motion on bottom and got a reversal to his opponents back and did a great job of putting him away,” Jefferson co-wrestling coach Devin Weber said.Aiden DeBlare also got a pin at 113 in the first period.“He made a great transition from an arm bar to a cradle,” Weber said. “This really was evidence of the hard work he's put in and growth he's made.”Whitewater racked up nine pins in the victory. CJ Tomomitsu won a 9-2 decision over Tatiana Rios at 120 and Victor Hernandez won over Sofia Bryanman-Metcalf on injury time at 132."Tia Rios had a great match at 120,” Weber said. "She created multiple scrambles and had some really good moments and managed to escape a lot of difficult situations in the match."As a team we continued to show our youth however the wrestlers put forth a great effort and fought until the final whistle. We will continue to go to work and improve each day.”Jefferson wrestles Lakeside Lutheran on Monday.WHITEWATER 69, JEFFERSON 12106 — Jarvis Porcaro (W) pinned Nick Lara (J) at 3:29113 — Aiden DeBlare (J) pinned Jason Villegas (W) at 1:12120 — CJ Tomomitsu (W) dec. Tatiana Rios (J) 9-2126 — Connor Friend (W) pinned Devan Redenius (J) at 1:48132 — Victor Hernandez (W) over Sofia Brynman-Metcalf (J) Injury time138 — Cooper Hammond (W) pinned Ryan Haffelder (J) at 1:34145 — Marcus Deporter (W) pinned Isaac Schoenherr (J) at 2:52152 — Aaron Porras (W) pinned Beau Dieckman (J) at 0:25160 — Ethan Dieckman (J) pinned Shivam Kalra (W) at 2:49*170 — Carter Friend (W) pinned Alex Vasquez (J) at 3:35182 — Mason Nobs (W) pinned Patrick Rogers (J) at 1:11195 — Payton Lyon (W) pinned Felipe Torres (J) at 3:02220 — Mason Deporter (W) pinned Jaden Gallenberg (J) at 0:41285 — Leo Ortiz (W) pinned Jared Facio (J) at 0:45 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Clyman, Lowell and Reeseville fire departments merge Downtown cafe finishing remodeling Marcos P. Dominguez Todd M. Maas Bond set at $2,500 in alleged Jefferson assaults Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
