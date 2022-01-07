WHITEWATER — Jefferson’s wrestlers lost 69-12 to Whitewater in a Rock Valley Conference dual meet on Thursday.

Ethan Dieckman scored a second period pin for the Eagles at 160.

"He created some great motion on bottom and got a reversal to his opponents back and did a great job of putting him away,” Jefferson co-wrestling coach Devin Weber said.

Aiden DeBlare also got a pin at 113 in the first period.

“He made a great transition from an arm bar to a cradle,” Weber said. “This really was evidence of the hard work he's put in and growth he's made.”

Whitewater racked up nine pins in the victory. CJ Tomomitsu won a 9-2 decision over Tatiana Rios at 120 and Victor Hernandez won over Sofia Bryanman-Metcalf on injury time at 132.

"Tia Rios had a great match at 120,” Weber said. "She created multiple scrambles and had some really good moments and managed to escape a lot of difficult situations in the match.

"As a team we continued to show our youth however the wrestlers put forth a great effort and fought until the final whistle. We will continue to go to work and improve each day.”

Jefferson wrestles Lakeside Lutheran on Monday.

WHITEWATER 69, JEFFERSON 12

106 — Jarvis Porcaro (W) pinned Nick Lara (J) at 3:29

113 — Aiden DeBlare (J) pinned Jason Villegas (W) at 1:12

120 — CJ Tomomitsu (W) dec. Tatiana Rios (J) 9-2

126 — Connor Friend (W) pinned Devan Redenius (J) at 1:48

132 — Victor Hernandez (W) over Sofia Brynman-Metcalf (J) Injury time

138 — Cooper Hammond (W) pinned Ryan Haffelder (J) at 1:34

145 — Marcus Deporter (W) pinned Isaac Schoenherr (J) at 2:52

152 — Aaron Porras (W) pinned Beau Dieckman (J) at 0:25

160 — Ethan Dieckman (J) pinned Shivam Kalra (W) at 2:49

*170 — Carter Friend (W) pinned Alex Vasquez (J) at 3:35

182 — Mason Nobs (W) pinned Patrick Rogers (J) at 1:11

195 — Payton Lyon (W) pinned Felipe Torres (J) at 3:02

220 — Mason Deporter (W) pinned Jaden Gallenberg (J) at 0:41

285 — Leo Ortiz (W) pinned Jared Facio (J) at 0:45

