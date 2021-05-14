COLUMBUS — Senior pitcher Taylor Roughen tossed a complete game, striking out 12, and Taylor Wollin doubled twice as the Lake Mills softball team beat host Columbus 6-3 in a Capitol North game on Friday.
Roughen allowed three earned on nine hits while walking two as the team improved to 8-2 overall and 5-1 in league play, tied with Poynette for first place.
The L-Cats jumped early ahead. Ellie Evenson doubled and scored on an error in the first. Emily Wollin, Tessa Kottwitz and Roughen all had run-scoring singles as the lead swelled to 4-0 in the second.
The Cardinals' Claire Smedema hit a two-run home run to center in the third to cut into the lead. Kottwitz then scored on a passed ball in the fourth and plated Taylor Wollin with a single in the fifth.
Kottwitz, Evenson, Emily Wollin and Taylor Wollin were all 2-for-4.
Columbus starter Emma Jo Peck struck out nine, allowing four earned on 11 hits, over seven innings.
LAKE MILLS 6, COLUMBUS 3
Lake Mills 130 110 0 — 6 11 0
Columbus 002 010 0 — 3 9 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Roughen (W; 7-9-3-3-12-2); C: Peck (L; 7-11-6-4-9-2).
Leading hitters — LM: T. Wollin 2x4 (2 2B), Evenson 2x4 (2B), Kottwitz 2x4, E. Wollin 2x4; C: Hayes 3x4, Smedema 2x4 (HR), Farrington 2x3.
