COLUMBUS — Senior pitcher Taylor Roughen tossed a complete game, striking out 12, and Taylor Wollin doubled twice as the Lake Mills softball team beat host Columbus 6-3 in a Capitol North game on Friday.

Roughen allowed three earned on nine hits while walking two as the team improved to 8-2 overall and 5-1 in league play, tied with Poynette for first place.

The L-Cats jumped early ahead. Ellie Evenson doubled and scored on an error in the first. Emily Wollin, Tessa Kottwitz and Roughen all had run-scoring singles as the lead swelled to 4-0 in the second.

The Cardinals' Claire Smedema hit a two-run home run to center in the third to cut into the lead. Kottwitz then scored on a passed ball in the fourth and plated Taylor Wollin with a single in the fifth.

Kottwitz, Evenson, Emily Wollin and Taylor Wollin were all 2-for-4.

Columbus starter Emma Jo Peck struck out nine, allowing four earned on 11 hits, over seven innings.

LAKE MILLS 6, COLUMBUS 3

Lake Mills  130  110  0  —  6  11  0

Columbus  002  010  0  —  3  9  2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Roughen (W; 7-9-3-3-12-2); C: Peck (L; 7-11-6-4-9-2).

Leading hitters — LM: T. Wollin 2x4 (2 2B), Evenson 2x4 (2B), Kottwitz 2x4, E. Wollin 2x4; C: Hayes 3x4, Smedema 2x4 (HR), Farrington 2x3.

