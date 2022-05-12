Watertown junior goalkeeper Cianna Boettcher punches out a shot on goal in the 33rd minute of a girls soccer match against Baraboo on Tuesday at Landsverk Stadium. Boettcher finished with 11 saves in Watertown’s 2-0 victory on Senior Night.
Watertown’s girls soccer team had a tough outing Tuesday night hosting Baraboo, but was able to come away with a 2-0 victory.
The Goslings scored early when senior Lily Gifford sent in a 50 yard long free kick to senior Savannah Szalanski who slotted it wide left of the Baraboo goalkeeper. Both teams threatened for the next 60 minutes. Total shot attempts were 22-20.
Watertown junior goalkeeper Cianna Boettcher made two game saving saves in the 33rd and 66th minutes, a diving punch on the first and a punch over the goal on the second, keeping Baraboo from equalizing. In the 69th, junior Natalia Cortes was able to give the Goslings some breathing room with a nice left footed goal off a pass from sophomore Lily Oiler.
“It was a tough match,” Watertown girls soccer coach Julie Allweil said. “We had a plethora of fouls called on us giving Baraboo free kicks in dangerous areas of the field. Baraboo senior Abbey Bielicki was also giving us fits around the top of the 18 striking quickly and often. We were shown five yellow cards tonight, which left us feeling frustrated. When you add in the unseasonably hot weather it was quite a night.
“We’re proud of their continued effort and thrilled that one of our seniors got on the scoreboard on Senior Night. Savannah has been working hard in practice and getting the first goal was a wonderful reward for her efforts.
“Lily Gifford, another senior, continues to be a threat with her free kicks, notching another assist tonight on Savannah’s goal. Maddie Brunner rounds out our varsity seniors and is having a fantastic season playing wing back. It’s a completely new position to her and she has used her hard work, toughness, and determination to flourish.
“JV senior wing back, Asia Topel, has been a vital part of the JV team’s success this season. It was great to be able to celebrate all four seniors and we wish them all luck in their future plans.”
Watertown travels to Beaver Dam Friday afternoon for another conference matchup at 5 p.m.
