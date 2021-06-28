LA CROSSE — Storms were in the forecast all week, but the first two days of the WIAA State Track and Field Championships were uneventful weather-wise. That allowed the Division 3 meet on Thursday and the Division 2 meet on Friday to go off without a hitch.
The best thing to say about the Division 1 meet is that the lightning held off. The waterworks sure didn’t.
A burst of torrential rain pelted Roger Harring Stadium in the hour leading up to the meet, and the rain continued to come in waves all day long. Watertown athletes weathered the elements as best they could.
“ That was a wet meet,” Watertown track and field coach Chris Mertens said. “Whether it was sloshing through puddles, competing through downpours, or walking through mud to get to events, it was still a great opportunity to compete among the best high school track and field athletes in Wisconsin.”
Sophomore Riley Quinn entered the meet with the highest seed on the team, and lived up to her seeding in the girls shot put. Just like at the sectional, Quinn popped her best throw of the day on her opening toss of the flight competition. Her throw of 37 feet, 3/4 inch put her into the finals, where she placed eighth. Later in the day, she threw 98-6 in the discus and finished 11th.
“Riley Quinn would likely say that she is disappointed about her state meet, but she earned a point at the state meet by finishing eighth in shot put,” Mertens said. “That is no easy task. Riley threw well all season. She has made so many positive improvements in her technique this season and qualified in both throwing events. Those are great accomplishments.”
At least officials swept water out of the ring in the shot put. They did not do that for the discus, which had standing water. Nonetheless, Watertown junior Jaret Boehm threw a respectable 139-10 in the flight competition, which made him the early leader in Flight 1 and led to his name being announced over the stadium loudspeaker a few times. He finished tenth.
“ Jaret started the meet on a positive note by throwing his best mark on his first attempt,” Mertens said. “That allowed him to leapfrog a few athletes from flight 2 (higher seeds) and qualify him for finals.”
Senior distance runners Emma Gilbertsen and Christopher Kitzhaber closed out their careers at state. Gilbertsen finished 24th in the girls 1,600 meter run in 5 minutes, 39.29 seconds. Kitzhaber took 23rd in the boys 3,200 in 10:00.54.
“Emma and Christopher put themselves in good positions early in their races, not getting too far ahead of their race paces,” Mertens said. “While both seniors hoped for higher finishes, they have modeled the commitment necessary over their four years to be great distance runners.”
Senior Emma Messerschmidt and her two sectional competitors all reached new heights in qualifying for state with personal bests of 9-9. At state, the opening height was 10 feet. None of them were able to clear the opening height for the event, which was moved indoors because of the rain. It was the first time Messerschmidt competed indoors all season due to the pandemic, which made the traditional indoor season impossible at the time.
Senior Jonathan Kilps also hit a PR of 11-6 in the boys pole vault, but couldn’t clear the opening height of 12-0 at the state meet.
“ Going into pole vault, we knew that seniors Emma Messerschmidt and Jonathon Kilps would face the challenge of opening heights being higher than their personal records,” Mertens said. “Both athletes made good attempts at the opening heights and should be proud of their efforts and the improvements that they have made over their high school careers.”
The girls 800 relay team of junior Katelyn Ivie, sophomore Miah Nelson, freshman AbbyGail Ready and senior Teya Maas finished 23rd in 1:53.44. The boys 800 relay team of junior Brandon Glaznap, sophomore Ben Gifford, senior Jonathan Kilps and senior Oliver Meyers finished 21st in 1:34.24.
“Both 800 meter relays ran well and beat their seeds, placing higher than they qualified,” Mertens said.
“ Brandon Glaznap started the relay really well, making up most of the stagger on team in the next lane during his leg. All four boys completed the exchanges well and provided great opportunities for Ben Gifford, Jonathon Kilps, and Oliver Meyers to race competitively. The 800 meter relay is always a tight relay. For example, in this relay, there were 9 teams within one second of what we ran.
“Katelyn Ivie also began the relay strongly, closing the stagger on the team in the next lane. She had a good handoff with Miah Nelson, who ran admirably in place of Emma Messerschmidt, who was competing in pole vault at the time. AbbyGail Ready and Teya Maas finished the relay with solid performances to finish 23rd.”
“At the end of the meet, I told the team that I was proud of their efforts. Regardless of their finishing place, I hope they cherish the opportunities that they had to compete at the state meet. These athletes have shown to themselves and their teammates what it takes to get to the state meet. We also cannot discount the journey that it took for these athletes to get to La Crosse.
“The journeys of these student-athletes reveal their positive character and stellar work ethic, which is a reflection of the great student-athletes on the Watertown track and field team. I hope they enjoyed their state meet experience, the journey that it took to get there, and the opportunity that they had to compete among the best in the state.”
