Myles Nourse
Watertown sophomore Myles Nourse chips on to the green during the Badger East golf tournament. Nourse shot 90 at the Plymouth regional on Wednesday to advance to the Hartford sectional next Tuesday.

 Calahan Steed

ELKHART LAKE — Watertown sophomore Myles Nourse advanced to sectional competition as an individual with a round of 90 at the Plymouth regional on Wednesday at the Quit Qui Oc Golf Club.

Nourse shot 42 on the front nine and 48 on the back nine. He will compete at the Hartford sectional at the Washington County Golf Course next Tuesday.

Sophomore Graeson Mihalko shot 94 (44-50), senior Zach Weller shot 116 (59-57), senior Aaron Sellnow shot 124 (64-60) and freshman Jack Zoellick shot 128 (61-67) for Watertown’s other scores.

Team scores: Hartford 340, Plymouth 343, Slinger 345, Port Washington 362, Beaver Dam 384, West Bend East 416, Watertown 424

