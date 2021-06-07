JOHNSON CREEK — Bow Hartwig struck out seven over four innings to earn the decision and added two hits as Johnson Creek’s baseball team earned a share of the Trailways South title with a 13-0 victory over Rio on Saturday morning at Johnson Creek High School.
Johnson Creek (15-7) scored in all four innings in a runaway victory that earned the Bluejays a share of the league title with Palmyra-Eagle and Deerfield with matching 7-1 records.
"It was just great to get back out on the field this year,” Johnson Creek assistant baseball coach Tim Wagner said. “To see our kids compete from the beginning of this year, even after starting later and all the things we had to deal with early in the season, we got a full schedule in except for one rainout. It’s good for the kids to get out and play.
“Palmyra-Eagle and Deerfield in our league are always the teams near the top. We're sharing it with both of them. It's good competitive baseball in the Trailways Conference. I give the kids credit. We lost most of the football season and wrestling and basketball were also affected by COVID, but throughout, our kids competed extremely well all year long."
Dylan Bredlow drove in three runs for Johnson Creek. Braden Walling, Howie Olszewski and Levi Berres each added two RBIs.
Johnson Creek earned the No. 2 seed behind Deerfield in the Division 4 regional playoffs. The Bluejays host Rio (1-19, 0-8) again to open the playoffs on Thursday at 5 p.m.
JOHNSON CREEK 13, RIO 0
Rio 000 00 — 0 4 2
Johnson Creek 253 3X — 13 4 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — R (Lang L, 2-7-10-8-1-2), JC (Hartwig W, 4-4-0-0-7-0, Sullivan 1-0-0-0-1-0)
Leading hitters — R (Prochnow 2x2), JC (Joseph 2x4, 2B, RBI), Hartwig 2x3, 2B, Walling 2x3 2B, 2BI, Hartz RBI, Dy. Bredlow 3BI, Olszewski 2B, 2BI, Berres 2BI)
