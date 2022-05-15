FREEDOM -- Jefferson's baseball team picked up a pair of nonconference victories at the Freedom triangular on Saturday.
The Eagles (16-5) knocked off Freedom 6-3 in game one and rallied to top Chilton 7-6 in the second game.
In game one, Jefferson scored five times in the first to back starter Tyler Fredrick, who threw a complete game on 81 pitches while allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits with four strikeouts, one walk to earn the victory.
Leadoff man Aidan Kammer doubled to get the first-inning rally started and scored on a liner to right for a single by Tanner Pinnow. With two away, Evan Neitzel delivered a two-run double on a fly ball to left and Fredrick helped his own cause with a run-scoring double to right to cap the frame.
Freedom scored three times on four hits versus Fredrick in the second inning, including on a two-RBI double by Trenton Fuecht, to pull within 5-3. With a runner on third, Pinnow threw out Carter Kriewaldt trying to steal second to end the inning.
Fredrick did not permit a hit in the final five innings, facing one over the minimum to slam the door.
Luis Serrano doubled home Kammer for an insurance score in the seventh.
Freedom starter Nate Senso allowed five earned on seven hits, striking out six, in 6 1/3 innings in the loss.
In the second game, the Eagles saved their best for last, scoring four times in the bottom of the seventh to win in walk-off fashion on a single by Tyler Butina.
Fredrick pulled the Eagles within 6-4 on a sacrifice fly. After Aiden Devine singled with two outs to load the bases, Kammer, who was 3-for-5, produced a two-run single to right to knot it at 6. Butina followed, lining a 2-2 offering from Dahlton Tash into left field to score Devine for the winning run.
Butina earned the decision, allowing an unearned run on two hits in three innings. Butina pitched a 1-2-3 sixth inning and worked around a leadoff walk in the seventh. Starter Drew Peterson permitted three runs (one earned) on six hits in two frames. Neitzel relieved him and gave up two unearned runs on three hits, striking out two, in two innings.
Chilton jumped ahead with three runs in the first and Kammer made it 3-all in the fourth on a two-out run-scoring double.
Ryan Lisowe and Grant Mueller had back-to-back RBI doubles in the Chilton fifth, pushing the lead to 6-3.
The Eagles travel to face McFarland on Tuesday.
First game
JEFFERSON 6, FREEDOM 3
Jefferson 500 000 1 -- 6 9 2
Freedom 030 000 0 -- 3 4 0
Leading hitters -- J: Kammer 2x4 (2B), Pinnow 2x3, Fredrick (2B), Neitzel (2B), Serrano (2B), Butina (2B); F: Feucht (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- J: Fredrick W; 7-4-3-1-4-0; F: Senso L; 6.1-7-5-5-6-2, Pigeon 0.2-2-1-1-0-0.
Second game
JEFFERSON 7, CHILTON 6
Chilton 300 030 0 -- 6 11 0
Jefferson 110 100 4 -- 7 9 1
Leading hitters -- C: Pierquet 2x3 (2B), Rohbiecki 2x2, Grube 2x3, Mueller 2x3 (2B), Lisowe (2B); J: Kammer 3x5 (2B), Serrano 2x4, Neitzel 2x2.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- C: Rohbiecki 2-2-2-2-2-3, No. 21 4.1-3-3-3-1-6, Tash L; 0.1-4-2-2-0-0; J: Peterson 2-6-3-1-0-1, Neitzel 2-3-2-0-2-0, Butina 3-2-1-0-0-1.
