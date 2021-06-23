ALMOND — Johnson Creek put plenty of pressure on Rosholt’s infielders. They didn’t flinch.
An error-free defensive game by the Hornets backed a strong pitching performance as Rosholt defeated Johnson Creek 3-1 in a Division 4 sectional final on Tuesday at Almond-Bancroft High School.
Rosholt (20-3) scored two in the bottom of the first. Isaac Cychosz led off with a base hit to center and Tyler Hintz reached when Bluejays starter Bow Hartwig bobbled his sacrifice bunt on the first base side. That put runners at the corners, and Cychosz scored on a double steal when catcher Howie Olszewski’s throw to second went for an error.
Hornets pitcher Blade Niewiadomski struck out but reached on a dropped third strike, putting runners at the corners again. Rosholt executed another double steal to make it 2-0.
The Bluejays (19-8) got on the board in the third inning. Levi Berres led off with a single through the first base side and Dalton Bredlow moved him over with a groundout to the first baseman. Berres moved to third on a 5-3 groundout by Wyatt Owen. After leadoff hitter Taylor Joseph walked, pitcher Bow Hartwig hit an RBI single to make it 2-1.
Rosholt threatened in the bottom of the third, loading the bases with two outs. Hartwig escaped when first baseman Wyatt Owen smothered a ball hit on the edge of the infield and threw to Hartwig in time for the 3-1 putout.
The Hornets scored an insurance run off reliever Dalton Bredlow in the fifth.
Niewiadomski drew a one-out walk, moved up two bases on passed balls and scored on Sam Trzebiatowski’s RBI single to center.
The Bluejays had a five-game winning streak snapped in the loss.
“We played solid D, and I don’t know if they made an error in that second game,” Johnson Creek baseball coach Marc Blakeley said. “Our at-bats weren’t great, but their kid (Blade Niewiadomski) was throwing strikes. He had three pitches and he was mixing it in on us. I thought we were going to bust through there when Bow hit the ball down the line. It didn’t go our way. We made two errors in that first inning and that gave them two runs. It’s a one-run game right there, but that’s baseball.
“Dalton gave up one run in three innings. We had very good seniors. We’re going to miss this senior class. I cannot thank them enough. This program right now is better off than when they came in here four years ago.”
Johnson Creek 2, Oakfield 1 (8)
Levi Berres drove in Isaac Hartz with the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning with a hard ground ball that ate up the shortstop, giving the Bluejays a 2-1 win over Oakfield in the sectional semifinal.
With one out, designated hitter Sam Toebe reached on an error by the third baseman and Dylan Bredlow courtesy ran for him. Bredlow stole second as catcher Howie Olszewski struck out swinging for the second out. That brought up Berres, whose grounder to the shortstop did the job. He likely would have beaten the throw if there had been one, and Bredlow wheeled home with the winning run.
Oakfield (11-7) scored its only run in the top of the first inning. Cody Liebelt drew a leadoff walk and Bailey Schepp sacrificed him over. With two outs, Mason Tepp hit a pop fly to shallow that dropped in for a hit and scored Liebelt to make it 1-0.
Johnson Creek tied it in the second inning. Toebe led off with a sharp single to left and Olszewski reached on an infield hit to the third base side. Both runners moved up on a passed ball during Berres’ first at-bat, and when Berres drew a walk, the bases were loaded.
The Oaks got the first out when Logan Sullivan grounded into a force out at the plate, but Wyatt Owen tied the game with an RBI fielder’s choice to the shortstop.
Bluejays starter Braden Walling retired 12 of the next 14 batters he faced, working around a pair of walks. But he worked deep into a lot of counts and ran into his pitch limit, forcing ace Bow Hartwig to finish this one out. Hartwig retired the side in order in the seventh, then worked around a one-out single in the eighth to set the stage for the winning rally.
The Oaks had a seven-game win streak snapped.
“Braden threw phenomenal, but we had to use Bow to come in there and close out that game,” Blakeley said. “They start three freshmen. They’ve got a bright future. They are very well coached, and a very good team. They took us into eight innings and we had to bring Bow in to close that game out.”
ROSHOLT 3, JOHNSON CREEK 1
Johnson Creek 001 000 0 — 1 3 3
Rosholt 200 010 X — 3 4 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC: Hartwig (L; 3.2-2-2-0-5-2), Bredlow (2.1-2-1-0-2-1); R: Niewiadomski (W; 7-3-1-1-8-1).
JOHNSON CREEK 2, OAKFIELD 1 (8)
Oakfield 100 000 00 — 1 2 2
Johnson Creek 010 000 01 — 2 7 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — O: Starhamann (7-5-1-1-2-6), Tapp (L; 1-2-1-1-0-0); JC (Walling (6-2-1-1-5-8), Hartwig (W; 2-0-0-0-0-3).
Leading hitters — JC: Toebe 2x4, Berres 2x3.
