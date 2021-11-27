BROOKFIELD — Watertown’s girls basketball team slipped to 0-3 with a 51-39 loss to Slinger in the opening game of the Brookfield Central Thanksgiving Shootout on Friday afternoon.
The Goslings were without Drew Hinrichs, Ellie Demet and Lucie Hickey, but still played Slinger (2-0) to a 19-19 halftime tie and trailed 30-28 with 7 1/2 minutes to go before the Owls finally pulled away.
"We played pretty well,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. “We were real shorthanded.. We started two freshmen, Megan Doherty and Alyx Johnson, and the played most of the game. Abby Walsh also played a lot of minutes and played really well.”
Senior guard Lily Gifford and sophomore guard Lily Oiler combined for five first half 3-pointers for Watertown. Gifford scored nine of her 11 points on three triples in the first half while Oiler hit the other two 3s to account for five of her team-high 12 points.
"We hit some shots in the first half,” Stollberg said. “We played much better than we did (in a loss at Sauk Prairie) on Tuesday. We took care of the ball and were really patient. We had only seven turnovers, which is maybe the lowest we’ve ever had. When we were down 30-28, we missed a tough shot and they threw it down and hit a step-back 3, which was a real backbreaker for us.”
Junior guard-forward Mallory Hoitink hit three 3s and scored a game-high 17 points and senior guard Callie Ziebell also hit three 3s and finished with 14 points for Slinger. The Owls hit seven 3s overall.
“Ziebell hit two 25-foot 3-pointers,” Stollberg said. “Those were tough shots which gave them a cushion. Slinger is a very good team. It was going to be a tough game for us, no matter what. We played about as well as we could. The kids stepped up. It was definitely a fun game. Slinger just hit some really tough shots to give them a little bit of a cushion at the end. But we saw a lot of positives."
Watertown concludes the tournament with a game against West Allis Hale today at 2:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.