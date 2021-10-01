Watertown’s girls tennis team defeated Luther Prep 7-0 on Thursday at the Brandt-Quirk tennis courts.
“This was a great team win, and a great way to send our seniors out at their last home match,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said.
“Luther Prep has a strong team and I knew it would be competitive. The girls showed a lot of focus. It was a fun night. We can take a lot from this match as we move into the postseason next week. The girls are excited and we’ll be ready.”
Danielle Krakow defeated Katie Schmidt in three sets at No. 1 singles.
“Dani showed a lot of toughness in coming back in the second set,” Dobbins said.
“Katie was really dictating play in the first set, but Dani stayed steady and found some openings. Dani has faced so much tough competition all season, it was great to see her get this one.”
At No. 2 singles, Addison Kuenzi won in straight sets over Emma Slayton.
“Addison played one of her better matches of the season,” Dobbins said.
“She did a great job of hitting with confidence and staying focused in some very long rallies. She figured out a plan and stuck to it. Really happy for her.”
At No. 1 doubles, Jacey Smith and Taylor Wruck pulled out a three-set win over Rachel Schoeneck and Katie Schoeneck.
“Jacey and Taylor looked really solid against a tough opponent,” Dobbins said.
“The first two sets were very back and forth, neither team could really pull away. Our girls bounced back after a tough second set and played a dominating tiebreak to finish it. They can take a lot from that match moving forward.”
At No. 2 doubles, Madison Peters and Rile Quinn won in straight sets over Reba Schroeder and Elise Schmidt.
“Madison and Riley have looked very sharp recently and they continued that tonight,” Dobbins said. “They are playing smart doubles and focusing on what they do well, which is staying consistent and finding the right times to attack.”
At No. 3 doubles, Lily Gifford and Sophie Mattke won in three sets over Desirae Pugh and Kate Smith.
“I’m really happy with how Lily and Sophie responded in this match,” Dobbins said.
“They did not play a great second set, but never got down and stayed with it in the tiebreak. They can use that as momentum moving into next week.”
WATERTOWN 7,
LUTHER PREP 0
Singles
No. 1 — Danielle Krakow (W) def. Katie Schmidt (LP) 4-6, 6-2, 10-4
No. 2 — Addison Kuenzi (W) def. Emma Slayton (LP) 6-3, 6-1
No. 3 — Lily Oiler (W) def. Moira Schulz (LP) 6-0, 6-2
No. 4 — Rylee Bilgrien (W) def. Mathilde Bodenbender-Benner (LP) 6-1, 6-2
Doubles
No. 1 — Jacey Smith/Taylor Wruck (W) def. Rachel Schoeneck/Katie Schoeneck (LP) 6-4, 4-6, 10-3
No. 2 — Madison Peters/Riley Quinn (W) def. Reba Schroeder/Elise Schmidt (LP) 6-2, 6-2
No. 3 — Lily Gifford/Sophie Mattke (W) def. Desirae Pugh/Kate Smith (LP) 6-4, 3-6, 10-8
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.