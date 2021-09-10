“Three different players scored for Waunakee in a 3-0 boys soccer win over Watertown on Thursday at Landsverk Field.
We had a solid game plan to hold Waunakee tonight knowing they are the 6th ranked team in the state and coming into the match with a 4-0-2 record,” Watertown boys soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said.
“We adjusted our formation to add more traffic to midfield so they couldn’t pass around freely and get shots off easily. We executed the plan well, but they were able to put one in the net in the 17th minute.
“We had a solid 35 minutes after that, holding them and getting some good opportunities ourselves, including a great strike from Dillon Vazquez that curled just wide right of goal and another from Jacob Narkis that Fuhremann had to go low to the far post to save.
“We started to wear down a bit towards the end of the match and they were able to put another in in the 53rd and 61st minutes. Considering how good Waunakee is, they were bound to score and we were bound to wear down as we put 100% effort into tracking their movement and passes. It’s a 3 goal loss, but this team has been recording a lot of shots this season and beating top quality opponents, so this is by far not a bad result for us. We would have liked to keep it even closer of course, but we can definitely use this result and build on it if the players see it as a positive.
“I continue to be impressed and thrilled with freshman Brayden Schmidt’s play as centerback. To be thrown into that high pressure position right from the start as a freshman is tough and we’ve played some good competition. I’m one that appreciates what defenders have to do and the pressure they are under so the poise he has shown has been impressive. Centerbacks have to be perfect – one mistake often leads to a goal. Of course there have been hiccups here and there, but he should be extremely happy with his play and confident continuing through the season.
“This game could have easily gotten away from us and it showed again that we can play great teams tough. If we can build on the things we are doing these last few matches, we can really take it to our upcoming opponents, including Milton on Tuesday. Not only do teams need to learn how to win and how to lose, they also need to know how to take a loss and see the positives that their coaches and fans see and use it as motivation.”
WAUNAKEE 3,
WATERTOWN 0
Waunakee 1 2 — 3
Watertown 0 0 — 0
WK — Alex Hoopes 17:00
WK — Cole Kettner 53:00
WK — Lindon Jonuzi 61:00
Saves — WK (Joey Fuhremann 2), W (Roberto Ortega, Jr. 10)
