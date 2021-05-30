EDGERTON — Jesse Heller broke the Jefferson long jump record, helping the Eagle boys track and field team to a first-place finish at the Tider Invitational Friday in Edgerton.
The Jefferson boys collected 137 points to take first place, while Whitewater came in seventh in the eight-team invitational with 33 points.
“We are seeing our athletes hard work pay off right now,” Jefferson head coach Doug Siegert said. “We have been able to put some relays together that have put up some nice times. Field event wise we have seen a ton of progress.
Monroe finished first in the girls’ meet with 142.5 points. Jefferson (103.83) and Whitewater (71.33) came in fourth and sixth, respectively.
Heller’s program-setting record in the long jump measured out at 22 feet, 2 inches and helped him to a second-place finish in the event.
The pervious record was set in 2018 by Keith Bowling with a leap of 21-07.
Jefferson junior Brady Gotto was part of four first-place finishes on Friday.
Gotto won the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.76 seconds and also won the triple jump with a leap of 41-06.5. Gotto teamed up with Heller, Taylor Phillips and Sawyer Thorp in the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:58.61. In the 1,600-meter relay, Preston Rutherford, Phillips, Thorp and Gotto earned the top spot with a 3:26.31.
Thorp and Phillips also earned first-place individual finishes of their own.
Thorp won the 800-meter run with a time of 1:58.61, while Phillips clocked in at 40.99 to win the 300-meter hurdles.
The Jefferson girls had first-place finishes from Makenzie Hottinger in the 800-meter run (2:34.27) and Ayianna Johnson in the discus (122-07).
The Eagles had runner-up finishes from Johnson (shot put, 35-09.75 and triple jump, 33-0.5), Ahna Kammer (high jump, 4-06) and Hottinger (1,600-meter run, 5:45.01).
Team scores (boys) — Jefferson 137, Monroe 114.5, Lodi 106.5, Platteville 105.5, Mount Horeb 92, Evansville 71, Whitewater 33, Edgerton 28.5.
Team scores (girls) — Monroe 142.5, Mount Horeb 121.5, Platteville 106.33, Jefferson 103.83, Lodi 89, Whitewater 71.33, Edgerton 35.5, Evansville 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.