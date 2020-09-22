KEWASKUM -- Luther Prep's volleyball team moved to 4-0 on the young season with a 25-13, 25-23, 25-7 nonconference victory at Kewaskum on Tuesday.
"We were very energized coming off of our win last night and we wanted to finish the week undefeated," Luther Prep volleyball coach Erin Nottling said. "We started a little slow, but we found our rhythm in the second game. Again, this was a great team win.
"We are off until next Tuesday (at Waterloo). The girls are going to enjoy Homecoming and prepare for our tough matches next week."
For the Phoenix, sophomore middle hitter Sam Fisch had a team-best eight kills and junior setter Andrea Bortulin tallied seven kills.
Senior setter Grace Kieselhorst led the way with 11 assists and Andrea Bortulin had 10, also serving three aces.
Senior outside hitter Lauren Paulsen and sophomore libero Anna Kieselhorst both notched 10 digs. Fisch (2.5) and Andrea Bortulin (1.5) led the team in blocks.
Luther Prep plays at Waterloo on Sept. 29 at 6:45 p.m.
