Watertown’s boys golf team took 18th with a score of 441 at the Brookfield Central Invitational played Wednesday at the Wanaki Golf Course.
Freshman Myles Nourse (101), junior Matt Marchant (104), freshman John Klinger (116), freshman Graeson Mihalko (120) and junior Aaron Sellnow (127) competed for the Goslings, who host Stoughton today at 3:30 p.m.
