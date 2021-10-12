VERONA — Jefferson sophomore Payton Schmidt is proving to be a quick study.
Schmidt shot a seven-over-par round of 79 during Tuesday’s final round of the WIAA Division 2 State Girls Golf Tournament at University Ridge Golf Course to move up two spots on the leaderboard and finish in second place.
“I couldn’t be more happy,” Schmidt said. “Our goal going into the tournament was to be in the top 10 at the end. Second place exceeds all our expectations.
“My putting was on which helped a lot. Irons were consistent and my driver I was hitting straight enough to hit it out there and get it in a position where I could then hit it on and two or three putt.”
Schmidt, making her state debut, shot a two-day total of 162. She moved up two spots on the final day, finishing behind Prescott’s Ava Salay (78-70--148).
“It was really fun,” Schmidt said of the state atmosphere. “I knew I had been playing good and it was fun hearing the cheers and claps. To have close friends and teammates, my family, my brother and friends from school out on the course made it such a fun experience.”
Schmidt was even par through four holes after making birdie on the par-four 13th hole, knocking down a 10-foot putt. She made the turn in three-over 39 after pars on the 15th and 17th.
Schmidt lost her drive right on the first, leading to a double bogey six. She then hit it into a bunker on the par-five second, escaping with a bogey but finding herself six-over-par.
Then came the biggest hole of the tournament: the par-three third. Schmidt hit eight iron on the downhill hole, sinking a 12-footer to regain some momentum and spring in her step.
“That birdie was huge,” said Schmidt, who had played the golf course two times before this tournament. “My confidence level was dropping a bit. To be able to make that putt was huge.”
After a bogey on the difficult fourth, Schmidt added her third circle on the scoreboard with a two on the 126-yard fifth hole.
“I hit seven iron since the hole was playing into the wind a little bit,” Schmidt said. “We clubbed up a bit and the pin was tucked behind a bunker. Curved it in there to about eight feet and made that one.”
Schmidt finished par-par-bogey-bogey for a 40 on the second nine and a place on the medal stand.
“It was pretty cool,” Jefferson girls golf coach Jeff Schmidt, who is Payton’s father, said. “Stress levels for Dad have been at all an all-time high watching my daughter play golf. She was calm throughout the two days. Neither of us looked at the scoreboard either day. I was focused on her and doing the best we could do. I had no idea where she was and she didn’t either. People came running over and said she was in second after she holed out on the last hole.
“It’s a great feeling as a Dad whose worked with her the last seven or eight years, watching the time and effort she has put in was rewarded today.”
Payton Schmidt had the unique chance to qualify for the state tournament twice in one calendar year as the Jefferson girls golf team participated in this past spring’s alternate fall season. Schmidt found herself in a three-for-one playoff in May and was quickly eliminated. That setback served as fuel for this triumph.
“That one stung and made me really motivated,” she said. “I knew going into the summer and the next season that I had to have the mental state to play my game. You can’t control what others are going to do.”
Coach Schmidt was impressed with Payton’s steadiness, only making three scores of worse than bogey all week while recording one of 18 sub-80 rounds on Tuesday between Divisions 1 and 2.
“On the back nine, sometimes she loses driver to the right,” Coach Schmidt said. “That happened on her 10th and 11 holes today, leading to a bogey and a double. She was getting frustrated and I told her we could shoot 47 or 42 on this side. We have to get the wheels turned around.
“It took a little pressure off Dad’s heart when she finished out on the last hole.”
One of next season’s goals for the Schmidt’s is to be apart of a team that qualifies for the state tournament.
HECKMANN 15TH
Lakeside Lutheran junior Ava Heckmann shot a final-round 86 to move up seven spots on the leaderboard and finish 15th. Heckmann, who shot 93 on Monday for a two-round total of 179, started on the back nine and made three double bogies in her first four holes. She closed strong with a four-over-par 40 on her second nine, a stretch which included a birdie on the 428-yard par-five second hole and four pars.
“Once she came around on the second nine, something fired up in her and she did really well,” Lakeside Lutheran girls golf coach Kyra Lostetter said. “It was fun to watch. She really dug deep and finished strong. That birdie on hole No. 2 sort of set her on a great path.
“We loved it because if she made a birdie, her dad would have to do pushups. That put a huge smile on her face. That started to turn her round around in a positive way. On hole No. 9, she nailed a nice putt to finish the championship. We knew she would score better (on Tuesday) because the weather was favorable. The course conditions were still really wet and the greens were tough.
“She stayed out of the sand today and her drives were long and straight which is helpful. She made some good, solid putts.”
Heckmann had support from family and friends as she embarked on the state tournament nearby her Middleton home for the second time in three seasons (last year’s event which Lakeside competed in as a team was held at Blackwolf Run in Kohler).
“You can see improvement from her freshman year as she grows in her game,” Lostetter said. “It was great to see her teammates out supporting her. It was great they could come and support her. That support helped her game and put lots of smiles on her face seeing friends and family there.”
Heckmann noted the 10-foot birdie putt on the second hole as a boost she needed to close strong.
“That helped kickstart the rest of the nine and put me in a better mood,” she said. “Made me more confident in my putting.”
Heckmann struggled on the first day in rainy conditions with bunker play and at times on the putting surface. Things started to click on her final nine of the tournament.
“On that back nine, things clicked together,” she said. “My drives were good. I was hitting my approach shots closer to the greens and making putts.”
Heckmann enjoyed the atmosphere of such a big tournament and was appreciative of all those who came out in support.
“It was really fun,” Heckmann said. “It had a little bit of a deja vu feeling from freshman year as I was playing the course. I was a little more relaxed and less nervous this time around since I knew I had gotten better since then.
“It was fun to have friends and family come out and support me. Fun to see them have my back out there and know they supported me no matter how I played.”
