Ian Olszewski

Senior running back Ian Olszewski celebrates after a 18-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter of Lakeside Lutheran's 39-8 win over Kewaskum Friday night at Lakeside Lutheran High School. 

 Jack Miller

LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran scored on three straight possessions in the first half as the Warriors remained unbeaten with a 39-8 victory over Kewaskum Friday night at Lakeside Lutheran High School.

After the Warriors (3-0) posted a three-and-out their first possession, Lakeside Lutheran scored on three straight drives to take an 18-0 lead into halftime. The Warriors scored the first points of the second half and the Indians (0-2) never got the game to under a three-possession game. 

Senior running back Ian Olszewski got the scoring started in the first quarter with an 18-yard rushing touchdown to put the Warriors up 6-0 with 3:20 left in the first after a missed extra point.

Lakeside forced a quick punt and with 12.8 seconds in the quarter, the Warriors made it 12-0 after senior running back Micah Cody ran up the middle for a 28-yard score.

After another defensive stop, Lakeside Lutheran struck again with 11:01 left in the second quarter. Senior quarterback Nathan Chesterman tossed a screen pass to fellow senior Tersony Vater, who ran it down the right-side of the field for a 50-yard touchdown. 

Cody scored the Warriors third 20-plus yard touchdown in the third quarter after he found the end zone on the ground from 20 yards out with 7:04 to make it 25-0 Lakeside. Fitting for senior night, all four of Lakeside's first four scores were scored by senior players. 

Kewaskum finally broke its drought with a 5-yard rushing touchdown with 2:58 in the third quarter. It would be the Indians only score of the game. 

Lakeside Lutheran plays at Lake Mills next week.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 39, KEWASKUM 8

Kewaskum*0*0*8*0*—*8

Lakeside Lutheran*12*6*7*14*—*39

LL: Olszewski 18 run (kick failed)

LL: Cody 29 run (kick failed)

LL: Vater 50 pass from Chesterman (kick failed)

LL: Cody 20 run (Schmidt kick)

K: Melzer 5 run (Melzer run good)

LL: Sturgill 10 run (Schmidt kick)

LL: Sturgill 19 run (Schmidt kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs — K 13, LL 20.

Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — K 45-170; LL 37-297.

Passing yards — K 63; LL 148.

Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — K 9-18-1; LL 7-11-0.

Penalties-yards — K 5-50; LL 4-25.

Fumbles-lost — K 0-0; LL 1-1.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — K: Melzer 14-57; LL: Cody 8-109.

Passing — K: Daniel 9-18-0-63; LL: Chesterman 7-11-1-148.

Receiving — K: Dorese 6-52; LL: Vater 4-83.

