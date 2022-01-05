ORFORDVILLE — Senior heavyweight Louis White won by fall for Dodgeland’s lone victory on the mat in a 53-12 Trailways Conference dual meet loss to Parkview on Tuesday.

PARKVIEW 53, DODGELAND 12

106 — Double Forfeit

113 — Slater Valley (P) pinned Madison Wagner (D) at 0:37

120 — Connor Flippin (P) received forfeit

126 — Ian Suer (P) tech. fall Garrett Clark (D) 17-0

132 — Evan Suer (P) pinned Dylan Kohn (D) at 0:22

138 — Camron Duncan (P) pinned Gedmon Mikolainis (D) at 2:38

145 — Jean-Luc Cramer (P) pinned Anton Mikolanis (D) at 3:03

152 — Jayden Anderson (P) received forfeit

160 — Nathan Johnson (D) received forfeit

170 — Sam Schwengels (P) received forfeit

182 — Double Forfeit

195 — Double Forfeit

220 — Wesley Egan (P) pinned Collin Remington (D) at 0:11

285 — Louie White (D) pinned Brennen Brewster (P) at 0:40

Recommended for you

Load comments