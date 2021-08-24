PEWAUKEE — Watertown’s girls tennis team defeated Pewaukee 4-3 in a dual meet on Saturday.
“This was an awesome team win against a quality opponent,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “We are improving and gaining confidence every time we step on the court. It will take some time for everyone to settle into their roles, but I’m happy with where we are at.”
The Goslings swept the doubles flights. Jacey Smith and Taylor Wruck won in three sets at No. 1. The No. 2 team of Madison Peters and Riley Quinn and the No. 3 team of Lily Gifford and Sophie Mattke each won in straight sets.
“Our doubles teams have really clicked from the beginning, and I’m impressed with how they have gelled on the court,” Dobbins said.
“Other than Jacey Smith, who played at No. 3 doubles last season, all of these girls are new to the varsity lineup. But they are playing with confidence and playing smart doubles. They will only continue to get better with experience.”
At No. 3 singles, Lily Oiler earned a straight set win.
“Lily Oiler looked so solid in her match,” Dobbins said.
“She is learning the singles game and has picked it up quickly. She knows her strengths and uses her quickness to cover the entire court. I love her focus and her commitment to improving. That was a big moment for her.”
Watertown made it through a portion of another dual with Oconomowoc before rain suspended play. The teams will resume that dual meet on Friday morning.
WATERTOWN 4, PEWAUKEE 3
Singles
1 — Addison Young (P) def. Danielle Krakow (W) 6-0, 6-0
2 — Paige Grunewald (P) def. Addison Kuenzi (W) 6-2, 6-2
3 — Lily Oiler (W) def. Elena Wille (P) 6-2, 6-0
4 — Tara Goold (P) def. Rylee Bilgrien (W) 6-1, 6-4
Doubles
1 — Jacey Smith/Taylor Wruck (W) def. Murphy/Terrian (P) 2-6, 6-4, 6-1
2 — Madison Peters/Riley Quinn (W) def. Gilson/Terrian (P) 6-3, 6-1
3 — Lily Gifford/Sophie Mattke (W) def. Joers/Thieneman (P) 6-3, 6-4
4 (exhibition) — Volkert/Vitalbo (P) def. Maddie Brunner/Kara Burke (W) 6-1, 6-2
