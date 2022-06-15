The Watertown High School boys soccer alumni game will be played on Thursday, July 28 at the Brandt/Quirk soccer fields. The rain date would be Friday, July 29.
The first annual WHS boys soccer alumni event will be open to current WHS boys players from fall 2021 and graduated alumni players from any year. Current players will play alumni and then alumni will play each other (dependent on numbers).
Prior to the match, there will be a youth clinic and mini-tournament coached by alumni and WHS coaches. Food will be available to purchase, and all proceeds support the WHS Boys Soccer Program to be used for equipment, uniforms, and other player needs.
Anyone interested in sponsoring the event should contact Clayton Kratzer at coachkratzer@charter.net. Sponsors will be printed on the match shirts and on any printed materials at the event, as well as called out on our social media posts about the event.
“Holding an alumni game has been on my bucket list since taking over the boys program in 2019,” Kratzer said. “It’s a great way to stay connected to alumni players and create excitement for soccer in the community. It’s also an opportunity to connect all the soccer programs in the city, from Park & Rec to the Watertown Soccer Club, to the High School. We need the programs to be connected and show people the opportunities they have. We need excited and passionate players coming through the youth programs and into the high school program.
“We are hoping the event will be a big success so we can continue holding it every year and make it bigger and better. We have plans to hold it in the high school stadium in the future and having a successful event this summer would help make that happen. We want as many alumni coming out as we can get and we’re hoping their families come as well to enjoy the show. The players will be encouraged to entertain and have fun. The game will be an opportunity for a lot of players to get back out on the pitch for the first time in years and we want it to be a great experience for all. We’re hoping most of our current high school players are available to play a half against the alumni. Then the alumni would be split into two teams to play a half against each other.
“We’re also going to hold a Youth Clinic and Mini-Tournament for area club and Park & Rec players in grades 4-8. We’ll have some alumni helping coach so that will be fun for everyone. Then we’ll split the youth players into teams and the alumni will face off against each other to see who is the better coach as their youth teams play in a mini-tournament. It’s a great opportunity at a low cost for youth players to get some quality instruction and get to play in a little tournament, which most of them have probably never done before.
“We’ll have some parents grilling at the park so food will be available to purchase throughout the event. We’ll also be collecting new or gently used winter clothing and boots to be donated to local elementary schools. We want players in our program to give back to the community to thank them for their support so the players will be delivering collected items to local schools this fall/winter. We’ll have barrels at the event to collect those items.
“We don’t have contact details for most of the players in the program before we took over in 2019 so we are relying on social media and word of mouth. We need people to pass the info along to anyone they know who played soccer at and graduated from Watertown High School. We want as many alumni players as we can get and we’d love for their family and friends, the soccer club community, and the Park & Rec soccer community to join us on July 28. Come to play, participate in the youth activities, or just to watch the fun.”
The schedule of events is listed below.
Youth Clinic 3:30-4:30pm – coached by WHS coaches and alumni
Youth Mini-Tournament 4:30-6pm – coached by WHS coaches and alumni
Alumni Game 6-8pm – depending on numbers, 45 minute half current WHS players vs alumni and 45 minute half alumni vs alumni
Food will be available to purchase during the event. Alumni cost to play is $30 and current HS player cost to play is $15. All registered alumni and current HS players receive a match shirt. Youth Clinic & Mini-Tournament cost is $30 per player.
Alumni Game player registration: https://forms.gle/jaLbgAy9WNmkXrKg6
Youth Clinic & Mini-Tournament registration: https://forms.gle/4Rjm4Ufs2u1WgDq3A
Payment can be done online at EventBrite or by mail (details on registration form). Online Payment link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-watertown-high-school-alumni-game-registration-344767347417
Facebook – Gosling Boys Soccer — Event Link: https://fb.me/e/1T36LFj2E
