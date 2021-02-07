WAUKESHA — Watertown seniors Zach Jaworski, Nathan Williams and Jack Heier and junior Liam McCloskey finished 22nd in the 200 medley relay at the WIAA Division 1 State Boys Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday at Waukesha South High School.
The Goslings improved on their seed by one place and touched out in 1 minute, 44.13 seconds, a personal best by 1.21 seconds. Jaworski swam a personal best split of 28.04 in the backstroke. Williams swam a personal best split of 27.74 in the breaststroke. Heier swam a personal best time of 25.04 in the butterfly. McCloskey swam the anchor leg in 23.31.
“The team swam well and improved on their seed time and placement,” Watertown boys swim coach Samantha Calliari said. “I am very proud of how they swam today. It was a great end to a a difficult season.”
