BARABOO — Watertown’s boys swim team finished 0-2 in a triangular against Baraboo and Edgewood on Tuesday.
The Goslings lost to Edgewood 94-65 and to Baraboo 96-67.
Nathan Williams led Watertown with a second place finish in the 50 freestyle in 24.78 seconds.
Zach Jaworski placed third in the 200 individual medley in 2:29.74 and in the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.28. Jack Heier placed third in the 100 freestyle in 57.15.
The 200 medley relay team of Zach Jaworski, Liam McCloskey, Evan Jaworski and Nathan Williams took third in 1:57.52.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Matthew Tarr, Logan Fuchs, Matthew Marchant and Heier took third in 1:48.74.
The 400 freestyle relay team of Evan Jaworski, Tarr, Heier and Zach Jaworski finished third in 4:13.87.
