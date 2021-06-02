WAUPUN — Brielle Blome scored a hat trick for Hustisford/Dodgeland’s girls soccer team in a 5-1 Flyway Conference win over Central Wisconsin Christian on Tuesday.
CWC (5-2-2 in conference) struck first when Shelly Buwalda scored off an assist from Alagael Mbah at the 8-minute mark, but the Hustisford/Dodgeland (7-0-1, 4-0-1) controlled the rest of the match.
Blome scored the equalizer in the 14th minute, taking a free kick from 20 yards out and hitting a long, high shot over the keeper to the upper right side of the goal.
Rylie Collien gave HD the lead for good after a asset from Blome in the 17th minute. Blome crossed the ball to the right side to Collien, who took a a good touch and nailed a hard shot to the lower left corner of the net.
Blome scored her second goal in the 34th minute with a long, high shot over the keeper’s head from 20 yards out.
Riley Becker made it a 4-1 game on assist from Alena Beisbier at 60 minutes. Beisbier sent a cross fro the right side, which was deflected off the defense. Becker jumped on it and took a high shot over the keeper from 16 yards out.
Blome capped the scoring off an assist from Collien in the 66th minute. Collien sent a cross from the right side to Blome, who was 18 yards out. Blome turned and hit a low shot to the left corner of the net.
"Brielle had another hat trick and an assist and Rylie had a goal and an assist,” Hustisford/Dodgeland girls soccer coach Otto Hopfinger said. "Riley Becker had a great goal and Alena with an assist.
"Inside defenders Rena Harvey and Aria Oneil played very good defense tonight deflating the crusader attack many times. Alena Beisbier was attacking hard on the outside left and Riley Becker was helping everywhere in the Middle. Brielle and Rylie really worked well together tonight up front and Ally Feilbach was very solid on the Right mid as well.
"I thought after they scored an early goal on us we responded very well and came together offensively and defensively. Tristin Bischoff was tough inside as well as Madee Peplinski.”
Hustisford/Dodgeland hosts Lomira today at 4 p.m.
HD 5, CWC 1
Husty/Dodge 3 2 — 5
CWC 1 0 — 1
CWC — Buwalda (Mbah) 8:00
HD — Blome 13:45
HD — Collien (Blome) 16:12
HD — Blome 33:17
HD — Becker (Beisbier) 60:00
HD — Blome (Collien) 65:53
Shots — HD 18, CWC 6
Saves — HD (Hunkosky 5), CWC (Doughty 8)
