WATERLOO — An 11-run first inning carried Waterloo’s baseball team to a 15-5 Capitol South win over Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday at Fireman’s Park.
Waterloo (4-4, 2-1 in conference) put up the huge rally on five walks, three hits, one hit batsmen and one error. Owen Haseleu capped the rally with a two-run double. He finished the game with four RBIs.
Blake Huebner earned the decision, allowing three earned runs on three hits with six strikeouts and one walk over four innings.
“A solid win tonight against Wisconsin Heights,” Waterloo baseball coach Dennis Klubertanz said. "We played pretty well except for one half inning where defensively we were on our heels a little bit. Blake pitched pretty well and except for one inning was very solid tonight. He only threw 58 pitches in 4 innings of work.
Cooper Setz led Waterloo at the plate with three hits.
"At the plate, I really like where we are going right now,” Klubertanz said. "We are being pretty patient but also attacking pitches that are in the zone. Their pitchers struggled to find the strike zone but we were patient in working some walks but also getting some key hits with runners on base. I had a couple of guys in Trevor Firari and Cal Hush who had been scuffling a little at the plate recently but both had great nights."
Wisconsin Heights slipped to 1-2 and 0-1 in conference.
Waterloo travels to face Marshall on Friday.
WATERLOO 15, WIS. HEIGHTS 5
Wis. Heights 003 02 — 5 4 1
Waterloo (11)12 1X — 15 8 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — WH (J. Brabender L, 0.1-3-9-5-1-4, Childs 1-2-3-2-1-2, Parman 1.2-2-2-2-1-1, Schoeneman 1-1-1-0-0-0), W (Huebner W, 4-3-3-3-6-1, Peterson 1-1-2-1-3-2)
Leading hitters — WH (J. Brabender RBI, D. Brabender 1, Holcomb 2), W (Tschanz 2BI, Setz 3x4, 2B, RBI, Unzueta 2BI, Haseleu 2x4, 2B, 4BI, Firari 2BI, Hush 2BI)
