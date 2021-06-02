This game mimicked a roller coaster ride with five lead changes in the last five innings.
Watertown’s softball team hung tight and came out on the other side with a 12-11 extra-inning victory versus Monroe on Tuesday at Brandt/Quirk Park.
Sophomore second baseman Abby Walsh, who was 4-for-5 with four hits in the final five frames, led off the eighth inning with a double to center. After taking third on a ground out that resulted in the inning’s second out, Walsh scored the walk-off run from third on a passed ball.
Monroe, which allowed 11 runs in the fourth through sixth innings, entered its half of the seventh down 11-10. Katie Hayes delivered the tying hit with two on and two down with a single to left.
Freshman Abby Murray earned the decision in relief for Watertown, tossing four innings and allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits while walking five. Senior starter Sydney Linskens faced the minimum through three innings but got into trouble in the fourth and fifth. She worked four-plus innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on four hits, walking four and striking out one.
Watertown (11-7, 8-4 Badger South) moves into second place by itself with two league games remaining, one game ahead of Oregon and Fort Atkinson. Monona Grove, which beat Stoughton 12-2 on Tuesday to improve to 10-2 in league play, clinched at least a share of the conference championship.
Monroe leadoff hitter Alyse Maurer, who had her name called over the loud speaker plenty, singled to open the fourth, stole second and scored on an error by first baseman Olivia Edyvean later in the inning for the game’s first run.
Linskens came up clutch in the bottom half of the inning, sending a no-out double into a gap in left-center that plated Walsh and junior Lauryn Olson to make it 2-1. Senior Riley Lang singled next to put runners at the corners. On a delayed double steal, Lang took off for second while Linskens sprinted for home, scoring safely without a throw. Lang was tagged out on the play.
Maurer hit a no-out grand slam over the left field fencing in the Cheesemaker half of the fifth. Sydney Updike and Maddie Leck each walked later in the inning, scoring off errors to make it 7-3 Monroe (8-9, 4-8).
Freshman Drew Hinrichs doubled off fence in left with one down in the bottom of the fifth. Walsh followed with a base knock to left and Olson reached on an infield chopper to third that loaded the bases with one down. After Linskens flew out, Lang drew a bases-loaded walk. Pinch-hitter Kennedy Pugh, a senior, hit a sharply struck grounder right at the shortstop, who was unable to field it for a costly error, allowing two runs to come around that made it a 7-6 affair.
Maurer smashed a no-out two-run shot to left in the Monroe half of the sixth. Updike then scored on a wild pitch to make it 10-6.
The Goslings answered with their third straight crooked inning, plating five runs on four hits to snatch the lead back.
Junior Maggie Strupp walked to open the inning and scored on Walsh’s two-out single. Olson, who was 4-for-5, then singled and Linskens reached on a fielder’s choice to bring up Lang with the bases juiced.
Lang delivered with a two-RBI double to center. Pugh came up next, bringing the home crowd to its feet with a two-run double of her own that capped the inning with the Goslings ahead, 11-10.
Monroe went down in order in the first two innings before having two aboard with no down in the third. That quickly changed as the Goslings turned a 2-4-6 double play. Hinrichs fired to Walsh, who tagged out Katrina Sathoff sliding back to first base, before throwing across the diamond to Olson, who applied a swift tag to Lizzie Snider at the third base bag.
The Goslings host Edgewood on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Watertown’s JV team overcame an early deficit to defeat Monroe 8-3. Taylor Wruck had two hits while Amara Denault had a two-RBI triple. Denault threw all seven innings to earn the win.
WATERTOWN 12, MONROE 11
Monroe 000 163 10 — 11 9 4
Watertown 000 335 01 — 12 15 5
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — M: Wild (L; 7.2-15-12-9-4-2); WTN: Linskens (4-4-6-5-4-1), Murray (W; 4-5-5-4-5-0).
Leading hitters — M: Maurer 4x5 (2 HR, 6BI); WTN: Walsh 4x5 (2B), Olson 4x5, Lang 2x3, Hinrichs (2B), Linskens (2B), Lang (2B), Pugh (2B).
