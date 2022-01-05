HUSTISFORD — Senior point guard Gavin Thimm scored 12 points for Hustisford’s boys basketball team in a 43-30 Trailways East win over Dodgeland on Tuesday.
Hustisford (8-1) led 23-5 at halftime. Thimm added nine rebounds, three steals and two assists. Blake Peplinski added 12 rebounds, six points, four steals, three blocked shots and three assists. Nathan Newville added three assists and two steals. Josh Pelinski scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Caleb Peplinski added eight points.
"We came out and played outstanding defense in the first half, holding Dodgeland to a couple baskets and only five points," Hustisford boys basketball coach Otto Hopfinger said. "We just had a hard time getting things going an offense. Josh Peplinski hit some shots in the first half to help us build an 18 point advantage at halftime. We held their top two scorers in check, but there other guys hit five 3s in the second half and we shot 1-of-14 from 3. An ugly win is still a win."
Dodgeland (1-8) was led by Ben Bunkoske with 10 points.
Caden Brugger grabbed six rebounds.
"We played a lot better in the second half," Dodgeland boys basketball coach Bill Otte said. "We started taking things we are doing in practice and putting it in our games ... more ball fakes and shot fakes, dribbling and getting open looks that way.
They looked more comfortable in the flow of the offense in the second half Husty’s length in the first half confused them a little bit. They were gun shy to shoot. We just needed to take some good shots and a number of them were starting to fall in the second half. We did some nice things."
On Friday, Hustisford hosts Lourdes Academy while Dodgeland hosts Valley Christian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.