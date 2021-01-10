Warriors lose to Edgerton

EDGERTON — Kate Fox Gunderson scored 16 points and Abby Blum added 14 as Edgerton defeated the visiting Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team 51-41 in a nonconference game on Saturday night.

Junior forward Lily Schuetz led Lakeside with 17 points, shooting 7 of 11 at the free throw line. Schuetz had 15 second-half points.

Senior guards Olyvia Uecker and Kylee Gnabasik scored six apiece for the Warriors, who have lost five straight and are now 5-6.

Edgerton (12-2) jumped ahead 25-12 at the halftime break, winning its fourth consecutive. 

Lakeside travels to face Columbus on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in Capitol North play.

EDGERTON 51, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 41

Lakeside Lutheran  12  29  —  41

Edgerton  25  26  —  51

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Heckmann 1 0-0 3; Schuetz 5 7-11 17; Gnabasik 2 1-2 6; Shadoski 1 0-0 3; Uecker 2 0-0 6; Liddicoat 1 0-0 2; Neuberger 1 0-0 2; Mlsna 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 8-13 41.

EDGERTON — Roman 2 2-2 6; Blum 5 2-2 14; Gunderson 4 7-10 16; Fox 2 3-4 8; Rusch 2 1-4 5; Zeimet 0 2-4 2. Totals 15 17-26 51.

3-point goals: LL 5 (Uecker 2, Shadoski 1, Gnabasik 1, Heckmann 1); E 4 (Blum 2, Gunderson 1, Fox 1). Total fouls: LL 23; E 16. Fouled out: M. Slonaker, Gnabasik, Uecker.

