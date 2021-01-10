EDGERTON — Kate Fox Gunderson scored 16 points and Abby Blum added 14 as Edgerton defeated the visiting Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team 51-41 in a nonconference game on Saturday night.
Junior forward Lily Schuetz led Lakeside with 17 points, shooting 7 of 11 at the free throw line. Schuetz had 15 second-half points.
Senior guards Olyvia Uecker and Kylee Gnabasik scored six apiece for the Warriors, who have lost five straight and are now 5-6.
Edgerton (12-2) jumped ahead 25-12 at the halftime break, winning its fourth consecutive.
Lakeside travels to face Columbus on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in Capitol North play.
EDGERTON 51, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 41
Lakeside Lutheran 12 29 — 41
Edgerton 25 26 — 51
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Heckmann 1 0-0 3; Schuetz 5 7-11 17; Gnabasik 2 1-2 6; Shadoski 1 0-0 3; Uecker 2 0-0 6; Liddicoat 1 0-0 2; Neuberger 1 0-0 2; Mlsna 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 8-13 41.
EDGERTON — Roman 2 2-2 6; Blum 5 2-2 14; Gunderson 4 7-10 16; Fox 2 3-4 8; Rusch 2 1-4 5; Zeimet 0 2-4 2. Totals 15 17-26 51.
3-point goals: LL 5 (Uecker 2, Shadoski 1, Gnabasik 1, Heckmann 1); E 4 (Blum 2, Gunderson 1, Fox 1). Total fouls: LL 23; E 16. Fouled out: M. Slonaker, Gnabasik, Uecker.
