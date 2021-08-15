The Clyman Canners are punching above their seed in these Rock River League playoffs.
Third-seeded Clyman knocked off Southern Division regular season champion Rubicon 7-1 on Sunday to close out the opening weekend of the playoffs with a perfect 3-0 record. Tyler DeForest hit two home runs in the victory.
The Canners shut out second-seeded Neosho 2-0 in a second round game on Saturday at Village Park. Nick Klavekoske struck out 17 while earning the decision for Clyman.
DeForest and Klavekoske each had three hits for the Clyman Canners in a 9-2 win over the Helenville Rebels in the Rock River League Division Playoffs opener on Friday night at Legends Field.
Warren Braunschweig drove in two runs for the Canners, who led 6-1 after three innings. Ayden Schauer went four innings to earn the decision, allowing two runs on three hits with six strikeouts and two walks. Bryce Schuett threw three scoreless innings in relief, allowing three hits while striking out four and walking one.
Connor O’Brien and Daniel Comfort each had two hits for Heleneville. Jeffery Comfort took the loss, allowing nine runs (five earned) on 11 hits with two strikeouts and two walks over six innings.
CLYMAN 9,
HELENVILLE 2
Helenville 010 100 0 — 2 6 0
Clyman 123 012 X — 9 11 1
WP: Schauer LP: J. Comfort
Helenville (ab-r-h-rbi) — Draeger 4-0-1-0, J. Comfort 2-0-0-0, Palm 3-0-0-0, Schoonover 3-0-0-0, Lenti 1-2-1-0, 1-2-1-0, Ernest 3-0-0-0, O/Brien 3-0-2-1, Clark 2-0-0-0, D. Comfort 3-0-2-0 Totals 24-2-6-1
Clyman (ab-r-h-rbi) — Schuett 4-0-1-1, Sellnow 3-2-1-0, Oswald 4-1-1-0, DeForest 4-1-3-1, Schaue 4-1-1-0, T. Schmitt 3-2-0-0, Klavekoske 4-2-3-1, Behm 2-0-0-0, Braunschweig 3-0-1-2 Totals 31-9-11-5
2B – H (O’Brien), C (Sellnow, Oswald, DeForest 2, Schauer, Braunschweig)
Pitching — J. Comfort (H) 11 in 6, Schauer (C) 3 in 4, Schuett (C) 3 in 3. R: J. Comfort (H) 9, Schauer (C) 2, Schuett (C) 0. SO: J. Comfort (H) 2, Schauer (C) 6, Schuett (C) 4. BB: J. Comfort (H) 2, Schauer (C) 2, Schuett (C) 1
NEOSHO 11, HELENVILLE 2
NEOSHO — Brad Wittnebel struck out 11 over six innings and Neosho backed him with 11 runs on 13 hits in an 11-2 victory over the Helenville Rebels at Village Park on Saturday.
Helenville committed four errors and Rebels pitcher Andrew Lenti walked two batters and hit three more.
Brent Young had three hits for Neosho. Zach Brewer and Austin Geller each added two hits.
Neosho opened the playoffs with a 2-0 win on Saturday morning over the Watertown Cardinals. Austin Geller went the distance for the Rockets, scattering five hits in the shutout victory. Later in the day, Neosho lost to Clyman 2-0.
NEOSHO 11, HELENVILLE 2
Helenville 200 000 — 2 3 4
Neosho 201 351 — 11 13 0
WP: Wittnebel
LP: Lenti
Helenville (ab-r-h-rbi) —Ernest 2-0-0-0, Lenti 3-1-0-0, Palm 1-1-0-0, J. Comfort 1-0-0-0, Fry 2-0-1-0, Seeber 1-0-0-0, O’Brien 2-0-1-1, Schoonover 2-0-0-0, Kostroski 2-0-0-0, Dickrell 2-0-0-0, D. Comfort 2-0-1-0 Totals 16-2-3-1
Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Egnarski 1-3-0-0, Geller 2-3-2-2, Proehl 4-2-1-2, Young 4-0-3-0, Beyer 3-0-0-0, Wessels 3-2-1-0, Brewer 4-1-2-0, Johnson 2-1-0-0, Lauersdorf 3-1-1-0 Totals 25-11-13-4 2B — N (Geller, Proehl)
Pitching — HO: Lenti (H) 13 in 6, Wittnebel (N) 3 in 6. R: Lenti (H) 11, Wittnebel (N) 2. SO: Lenti (H) 3, Wittnebel (N) 11. BB: Lenti (H) 2, Wittnebel (N) 2
LEBANON 8,
JOHNSON CREEK 2
Cam Schuett had three hits and two RBIs and threw four innings in relief as the Lebanon Whitetails opened the Rock River League Divisional Playoffs with an 8-2 win over the Johnson Creek Pioneers on Friday night at Legends Field.
Lebanon scored three runs in the first inning off Johnson Creek pitcher Luke Schultz and never trailed. The Whitetails got a leadoff hit from Blake Semon and drew five walks as they batted around and built up an early advantage.
Schuett hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning and added an RBI triple during a four-run rally in the seventh.
Cam Streich went four innings and earned the decision, allowing no runs on three hits with four strikeouts and four walks. Schuett allowed two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and no walks.
Schultz struck out 11 but also walked eight in the loss.
Louis Demetropoulos drove in two runs for Lebanon. Tyler Doyle added an RBI double in the seventh.
Michael Knutson hit a two-run single for Johnson Creek in the sixth.
LEBANON 8,
JOHNSON CREEK 2
Lebanon 300 001 4 — 8 7 3
Johnson Creek 000 002 0 — 2 8 2
WP: Streich
LP: Schultz
Lebanon (ab-r-h-rbi) — Semon 3-1-1-0, Noyce 2-1-1-0, Braker 1-0-0-0, N. Zulke 2-1-0-0, Doyle 4-1-1-1, Schuett 3-2-3-2, Herpel 3-0-0-0, Demetropoulos 1-0-0-2, Firari 1-0-0-1, Immel 2-0-0-0, Klawitter 3-1-1-0, Hoefler 0-1-0-0 Totals 25-8-7-6
Johnson Creek (ab-r-h-rbi) — Molini 2-1-1-0, Knutson 4-0-3-2, Swanson 3-0-0-0, Mares 4-0-0-0, Donaldson 4-0-0-0, Schultz 3-0-1-0, Oestreicher 4-0-2-0, Lauersdorf 4-1-1-0, Hartwig 2-0-0-0 Totals 30-2-8-2
2B — L (Doyle, Schuett), JC (Lauersdorf)
3B — L (Schuett)
Pitching — HO: Streich (L) 3 in 3, Schuett (L) 5 in 4, Schultz (JC) 7 in 7. R: Streich (L) 0, Schuett (L) 2, Schultz (JC) 8. SO: Streich (L) 4, Schuett (L) 4, Schultz (JC) 11. BB: Streich (L) 4, Schuett (L) 4, Schultz (JC 8
Playoff results
Friday’s games
Clyman 9, Helenville 2
Lebanon 8, Johnson Creek 2
Kewaskum 11, Thiensville-Mequon 1
Saturday’s games
Neosho 2, Watertown 0
Rubicon 18, Ashippun 3
Rubicon 1, Lebanon 0
Clyman 2, Neosho 0
Helenville 11, Watertown 2
Hartford 11, Saukville 1
Oakfield 2, Hustisford 0
Thiensville-Mequon 8, Hustisford 6
Johnson Creek 7, Ashippun 3
Sunday’s games
Clyman 7, Rubicon 1
Neosho 11, Helenville 2
Johnson Creek vs. Lebanon
Cedarburg vs. Thiensville-Mequon
Hartford vs. Oakfield
Kewaskum vs. Brownsville
