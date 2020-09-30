LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills football team is set to visit Mineral Point in a battle of state-ranked teams in week 2.
The L-Cats, second-ranked in the Division 4 WisSports.net Coaches’ Poll, beat Luther Prep 30-0 to open the season while Mineral Point, second-ranked in D6, won at Dodgeville, 47-12.
“Mineral Point has a good running back (Will Straka) and a slot receiver (Dominik McVay) that’s solid,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “Their quarterback (Liam Stumpf) is a first-team all-conference wide receiver that moved to QB this season. He’s a good athlete in the backfield.
“They have two guards that are good. One was first-team all-conference on both sides. Stumpf also plays safety and McVay also plays corner.”
The Pointers, who went 11-1 a season ago before falling to Mondovi in Level 3, have versatile playmakers. McVay scored rushing, receiving and kick return touchdowns in week one.
“They are all very athletic,” Huber said. “Straka plays in the middle at mike linebacker. He runs around and makes tackles on that side of the ball. They have a good core group of athletes. They are a good, physical football team.”
Offensively, the L-Cats will look to control the line of scrimmage and make sound decisions in the passing game. Straka and senior defensive linemen Mason Hughes (5-foot-11, 195 pounds) and Gabe Sporle (6-1, 225) will guys Lake Mills will need to get a hat on, according to Huber.
Last week, senior quarterback Adam Moen accounted for four touchdowns and 296 yards from scrimmage while senior receiver Jaxson Retrum caught nine passes for 104 yards and a score, averaging 11.6 yards per catch.
On the other side, Huber stressed the importance of containing Straka in the run game and keeping Stumpf, who likes to improvise at times, playing between the hashes.
“We’ve got to get all 11 hats to tackle Straka,” Huber said. “He’s a 6-1, 210-pound guy that runs hard and runs physical. We have to get all hats to tackle him. In the pass game, Stumpf is an outstanding baseball player too. He’s fast in space. We need to keep him between the hashes and not let him run around and do things in space.
“They like to move McVay around. He’ll run some triple option. He likes to scatter around when he gets the ball.”
As recently as a month ago, this game wasn’t on the schedule. The L-Cats added the tilt when Horicon/Hustisford had to delay its season an additional two weeks.
Despite the 80-mile drive, this one should be well worth it as both teams look to secure a marquee early-season nonconference victory.
