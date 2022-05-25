Injuries suck.
That goes double for season-ending injuries, and triple for season-ending injuries to seniors.
Watertown’s softball team suffered a devastating blow earlier this month when senior third baseman and leadoff hitter Maggie Strupp was hit by a pitch and broke her arm. Then senior shortstop Lauryn Olson had to miss playing time to rest an overworked throwing arm. At that point, this finely tuned machine started leaking oil at an alarming rate defensively.
Fortunately, Olson returned to the lineup just in time for the postseason, and without the harness she had been wearing for weeks.
“I've got a lot of softball going on in my life, and I’ve got a lot coming up, so I’ve had a few doctors appointments, and some medicine, and I just take it day by day,” Olson said. "It felt good all day today. Minimizing the throwing, icing, taking medicine when I need it (seems to be working)."
The Goslings began the WIAA Division 1 playoffs looking more like the talented team which started the season 12-2, belting out 13 hits and playing sharp defense to back dominant pitching in an 11-1 rout of Manitowoc Lincoln on Tuesday at Brandt/Quirk Park.
Winning pitcher Alyx Johnson threw a two-hitter with nine strikeouts and added three hits for Watertown (16-9), which had lost six of seven entering the playoffs.
"We needed today to put us back on track of where we left off a couple weeks ago,” Watertown softball coach Patty Jansen said.
"It was a great season (up to that point) and I hope it continues. We hit the ball well up and down our lineup, which is something we’ve been waiting for. We’ll take it.”
Watertown scored four runs in the first inning to take control. Johnson and catcher Drew Hinrichs led off with one-out singles, second baseman Abby Walsh hit an RBI double to center and Olson followed with an RBI single to left. Walsh and Olson scored when right fielder Evelyn Rhodes reached on an error.
Third baseman Cassidy Peplinski doubled in the second inning and scored when Hinrichs reached on an error. Peplinski bunted her way on for a hit to start a three-run rally in the fourth. Johnson singled to put runners at the corners, and Hinrichs drove them with an RBI single to left. Walsh came up next and picked up her second RBI of the day with an infield single.
After Lincoln scored its only run in the top of the fifth, the Goslings answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame. Rhodes beat out an infield hit, stole second, advanced to third on a groundout and scored when Kelsey Schuett beat out an infield hit. Walsh reached on an error and scored on an error to end the game on the run-rule in the sixth.
Seven Goslings finished with at least one hit.
"Our lineup, up and down, has never failed to amaze me,” Olson said. "Usually you see a drop off on teams, but our team does not drop off. You can always count on a hit no matter where we are in the order."
Johnson struck out seven of the first nine batters she faced. The only one that reached on a walk was erased when Hinrichs threw a strike to Olson that beat the runner attempting to steal second by a mile.
Rhodes had three putouts on the day, including two great running catches in foul territory.
"Evelyn will go get a ball anywhere, even if she’s got to jump over a fence to get it,” Jansen said.
The infielders did the rest. Walsh vacuumed up two ground balls for throws to first baseman Olivia Edyvean, while Olson and Strupp’s replacement, Peplinski, each had one.
“(Losing Maggie), that’s a huge loss,” Olson said. "It’s really sad. Abby Walsh is amazing, having her out there by me. She makes plays I wonder how she even made them because they were so amazing. Every one on the field has a great attitude and they give 110 percent always.”
Sixth-seeded Watertown travels to play third-seeded Hartford in a regional final on Thursday. The Goslings defeated the Orioles 6-0 on April 27.
“We saw Hartford early and we came out with a win, but we played extremely well,” Jansen said. "AJ pitched a hell of a game that day. If we can continue to take one step at a time … the side of the bracket that we are in is the side of the bracket I will take. Beaver Dam and West Bend West are on the other side, and we’ve seen them."
WATERTOWN 11, MANITOWOC 1
Manitowoc 000 100 — 1 2 5
Watertown 410 321 — 11 13 2
WP: Johnson
LP: Sorenson
Manitowoc (ab-r-h-rbi) — Ansorge 3-0-0-0, Sorenson 3-1-1-0, Kraynek 3-0-0-0, Stuebs 2-0-1-1, Granger 2-0-0-0, Reilly 2-0-0-0, Konkle 2-0-0-0, Moore 0-0-0-0, Knox 2-0-0-0 Totals 20-1-2-1
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Peplinski 4-2-2-0, Johnson 4-2-3-1, Hinrichs 4-2-2-3, Walsh 3-2-2-2, Olson 4-1-2-1, Edyvean 4-0-0-1, Rhodes 3-1-1-2, Hafenstein 3-0-0-0, Schuett 3-1-1-1 Totals 32-11-13-11
2B — W (Johnson, Peplinski, Walsh)
3B — M (Stuebs)
Pitching — HO: Sorenson (M) 4 in 3, Stuebs (M) 8 in 2, Johnson (W) 2 in 6. R: Sorenson (M) 5, Stuebs (M) 6, Johnson (W) 1. SO: Sorenson (M) 1, Stuebs (M) 0, Johnson (W) 9. BB: Sorenson (M) 1, Stuebs (M) 0, Johnson (W) 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.