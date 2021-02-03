Years filled with countless hours of hard work were spent whittling down a few precious seconds.
The long game paid off handsomely on Friday night, when Watertown’s 200 medley relay team qualified for state with a fifth place time of 1 minute, 45.34 seconds at the sectional held at Waukesha South High School.
Seniors Zach Jaworski, Nathan Williams and Jack Heier and junior Liam McCloskey swam a personal best by more than three seconds to become the boys swim program’s first state qualifying entry since the 2011 season.
The Goslings will swim in the first of three heats in the opening event at the Division 1 state meet, which will also be held at Waukesha South. Swimming timed finals begin on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
It also marks the first trip to state for coach Samantha Calliari, who has served as both the boys and girls head coach for the past five seasons. This marks a satisfying end to her 2020-21 seasons, which were beset by numerous challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m actually really proud of how the girls and guys teams have been very perseverant, because it’s been very, very different and very, very weird,” Calliari said. “They have had less pool time, in terms of practice in the pool. About half of what they get normally, so the fact that they were able to work hard enough and still get a state cut was pretty darn amazing. It’s been really good.”
All four swimmers have spent years in the sport.
Jaworski, who leads off the relay in the backstroke, developed a taste for the sport in middle school and always dreamed of this moment.
“It probably started when I began swimming,” Jaworski said. “I have always been competitive in sports. I started with baseball at a younger age and switched to swimming in middle school. I started swimming when I was 10 years old, and first went to state when I was 12. I made it on a relay that Nathan had qualified for. Just the adrenalin rush and the energy in that pool area was a lot of fun. I always knew I wanted to go back. This was the first time since then, so I am super pumped. Ready for a lot of fun.”
Williams, who swims the second leg in the breaststroke, and Heier, who swims the third leg in the butterfly, are three-sport athletes who run cross country in the fall and compete as distance runners in track and field in the spring. Both competed in a cross country subsectional race in October, but failed to qualify for the sectional. That experience motivated them both heading into this swim season. Williams missed the cut in that cross country race by one second.
“It did (motivate me),” Williams said. “That ended up happening again in the 100 breaststroke. I missed state by .19 of a second. It is what it is. We were fortunate to get through with this one to the state meet. Even with all the injuries and lack of pool time we had throughout the season, we managed to pull through and get it done.
“(Running and swimming) definitely do (complement each other). There’s definitely a transition period between both of them. You go from running to swimming, and you’re off in the water for about two weeks or so, and when you go from swimming to running, you have to deal with impact issues. They definitely help each other out, quite a bit. Swimming is what I have been doing for a long time. I probably will continue doing it.”
Heier transferred into the district as a junior after spending his first two years in Beaver Dam. Athletics helped him through a challenging life adjustment.
“When I first moved here, I was really nervous,” Heier said. “Being on the cross country team did help me settle in, but I couldn’t find that group of guys to hang out with and relate to. I got to this team and coach was like, ‘Oh sweet, you can swim fly?’ I was like, yeah I want to, and it worked out. I had swam against these guys before, but didn’t really know them. They welcomed me with open arms and treated me like I had been here all four years. I couldn’t be more grateful to them. Great group of guys.”
The last group of swimmers to compete for Watertown at state — Nick Wolhaupter, Erich Schnell, Brad Fischer and David Burleson — placed third at state in the 200 freestyle relay and fifth in the 400 freestyle relay in 2011. Wolhaupter also won a state title in the 100 freestyle. Heier described them as once in a generation talents. They were the last of several such talented swimmers under former coach Mark Kruse.
McCloskey, who anchors the relay in the freestyle, got to know them at a young age.
“We haven’t had a relay to state since 2011,” McCloskey said. “The people who did it, you see the names up there (on the school record board), Nick Wolhaupter, Brad Fischer, they were the first people who ever coached me, so it’s definitely meaningful in that sense. I’ve seen their records. I would like to beat those, but they are definitely faster than me.
“I feel like when people look at swim, they say, why are you doing that? It’s that sense of accomplishment after the weekend, after a meet, that makes it all worth it.”
The current relay team was put together last season, and has only gotten better over time.
“They are definitely the highest point earners of the team, so it makes sense to have them in that relay,” Calliari said. “The funny part is Zach doesn’t think it is one of his better strokes, but in the grand scheme of things, he’s the fastest backstroker we have in the 50, so that’s how he landed that role. He would prefer not to have to swim it.
“Nathan has been a breaststroker forever, so that was pretty standard. Jack was a strong butterflier, and Liam is just a really good freestyle sprinter. All those pieces really fell into place, which doesn’t always happen on the coaching end. This one came together on it’s own, which is fantastic.
“They did not swim it every single meet, but I would say 85 percent of the meets I kept that one relay the same. As a coach, I like stacking the medley relay. As a team, our girls and boys tend to be stronger in that relay, so stacking tends to work pretty well for us and obviously, it worked well this season.”
The pandemic limited more than just pool time. Most meets were duals, with only a couple of triangular on the schedule — no large invitationals.
The sectional was supposed to be in Middleton on Saturday, but Dane County restrictions forced the meet to be moved to Waukesha South, which only had an opening on Friday. Adding to the uncertainty was a snow day the previous Tuesday, which could have affected the crew’s taper, but turned out to be an important day of rest.
“It was weird for us to have a sectional on a Friday, because the WIAA couldn’t find us a pool, so all the other sectionals were on a Saturday,” Calliari said. “Our situation was a little unique. I was a little apprehensive because they had school all day. I wouldn’t say I underestimated them, but they took so much time off their seed going into what they swam. Three seconds is a lot for a medley relay which was shocking but it was fantastic that they all had personal bests in their leg of the relay.”
Jaworski’s work on a stroke he only began perfecting two years ago was gratifying.
“I’ve been pounding backstroke drills for two years now,” Jaworski said. “It’s super cool. I have dropped three seconds on it. The season has been amazing as far as how far we have come. The physical aspect of the sport is incredibly tough, but also the mental aspect, too, coming here every day and working super hard for three hours to drop what could potentially be like half a second, it’s draining sometimes, especially when you don’t accomplish what you want. For us to do what we have done has been incredible.
“We (cut time) exactly when we needed to. Me, Nathan and Jack, we thought this could be our last races in high school. We just decided we were going to put everything we had in the pool left and use everything we’ve been training for, for seven years. I don’t know if I am swimming in college or not, so it was just now or never, let’s put it all right here. Now, we get another race.”
Heier swam on Beaver Dam’s school record medley relay team as a sophomore. It felt good to finally get back to that level here.
“Time-wise, we hit 1:48 and 1:47 last year,” Heier said. “That’s fast, but my times in Beaver Dam, I had a school record with them, where we went 1:45.7. We hadn’t hit that (here) and I was wondering, when are we going to hit this? And then we hit it Friday.
“I was like yes, this is what we’ve been working for. Finally, I am faster here now. We’ve got a solid relay. Saturday night, we might be going to state and I’m like, what? I didn’t want to get my hopes up. When they told us, I was like, no freaking way. That is just the best thing to cap off my senior year. It’s awesome. I never imagined I would qualify for state in a relay or individual event.”
It took an extra day for the Goslings to find out if they made the cut. They celebrated separately on a Zoom call.
“That was really nerve-racking,” Williams said. “I watched all the different sectionals and was trying to figure it out myself before the results came out. It’s been fun swimming for four years and six years before that. To make it to state senior year, it’s special.
“At the beginning of the season, we looked at what we’d done last year and we thought, hey, we can improve on that quite a bit and we can make a run for the state meet. We put in the work, persevered through misfortunes that happened along the way and were able to squeak by. It’s a really fun crew to swim with. We get along really well and we connect pretty well when we are swimming, too.”
McCloskey was limited to shorter sprints this season due to shoulder injuries, but was glad he could do his part for the team.
“Nathan is incredible on the breaststroke, Zach’s got the backstroke and Jack’s got the fly,” McCloskey said. “Personally, I think we can get it faster, but I think we’ve accomplished so much this year, especially, we haven’t had all the pool time in the world, given the virus. The whole team, what we’ve accomplished this whole eason has been incredible. I am just proud of the team, proud of the seniors making what they had of their final year of high school. I feel very privileged to be able to send them off like this.”
In any other year, the Goslings would be swimming at the UW-Natatorium in Madison, a shrine for the sport which was recently renovated. Yet swimming at Waukesha South for state has its benefits. The Goslings are all familiar with the pool, which should ease up the intimidation factor. They also happen to love the facility.
“I am grateful the WIAA was able to whip it together and still make it happen,” Calliari said. “They like it. The guys don’t traditionally swim there during the season, but most of them have swam there for Rec and other things. They have it in their heads that it’s a fast pool, being deep and having a bulkhead wall. So that part is good, because they are familiar with the set-up. They run sectionals and state almost identical. State is just obviously bigger with more people, but because of logistics, it’s similar.”
“Waukesha South has been one of my go to schools for swimming since five years ago,” Jaworski said. “I love that pool. It’s awesome. The energy you get from that pool is incredible. That pool is for sure alive.”
McCloskey added, “I like their blocks a lot. They’ve got low bars, so you can just get off of there really fast. It’s a fast pool. I like swimming there. Good climate, good atmosphere.”
“It’s my favorite pool in the state,” Williams said. “Every time I swim there, I have huge PRs. The pool is just special. I don’t know why. Every time I swim there, I get faster.”
Heier swam there for WAT regionals a year ago and cut time on his 500 freestyle. He considers it the perfect place to close out his high school career.
“Times there have always been great,” Heier said. “They were on Friday and they were last year. I think we’re going to have an even better time on Saturday.
We’re only the 23rd seed. We’re not going to take first place, but you know what, we’re just going to give it all we’ve got. We’ve already come a long way these last two years.”
