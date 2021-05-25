The Luther Prep boys tennis team beat visiting Delafield St. John's Northwestern Academies 5-2 in a nonconference match on Tuesday.

The Phoenix, who swept the doubles flights, improve to 13-1.

Eli Crass and Rees Roecker were 6-2, 6-7 (4), 10-5 winners at the No. 1 doubles flight. Isaiah Schlomer and Jed Mittelstadt (No. 2 flight) won 6-1, 6-0 while Ned Steinbrenner and Jason Horn earned a 6-2, 6-1 victory.

Johannes Bourman was 6-0, 6-0 victor at the No. 2 singles spot while Nathan Schwartz came away with a 6-2, 6-1 decision at the No. 4 spot.

LUTHER PREP 5, DELAFIELD ST. JOHN’S NW 2

Singles: Segel, DSJ, def. Guse, 6-3, 6-3; Bourman, WLP, def. Guerrero, 6-0, 6-0; Aguilar, DSJ, def. A. Steinbrenner, 3-6, 6-4, 10-5; Schwartz, WLP, def. Karam, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles: Crass/Roecker, WLP, def. Ryan/Dagher, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 10-5; Schlomer/Mittelstadt, WLP, def. Elizade/Obeso, 6-1, 6-0; N. Steinbrenner/Horn, WLP, def. Lin/Serrano, 6-2, 6-1.

