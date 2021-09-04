EVANSVILLE -- After being off last week when his team’s nonconference game against Elkhorn was cancelled to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols, Jefferson head football coach Steve Gee was concerned his team might be a little rusty.
His team put those concerns to rest from the opening kickoff Friday night on the road at Evansville, amassing 384 yards of total offense en route to a 34-20 win over Evansville to improve to 2-0 on the young season and get the Rock Valley Conference campaign off to a good start.
“I was more worried about the mental aspect of the game than the physical,” Gee said. “But the guys got it done.”
The Eagles had a pair of 100-yard rushers: Seniors Brady Gotto and Nate McKenzie. Gotto had 22 carries for 129 yards and a TD, and McKenzie added 18 carries for 137 yards and a TD, to go with two catches for 59 yards and a TD.
The Eagles were very disappointed to not get to play Elkhorn last week, Gotto said.
“This is our time,” Gotto said of he and his fellow seniors. “We want to play every game, enjoy every moment.”
Gotto said he and his teammates wanted to be ready to play when they got back on the field this week.
The Eagles did just that, getting out to a 14-0 lead.
After the Blue Devils punted the ball away on their first series, Jefferson drove 70 yards in 12 plays to crack the scoreboard first, cashing in on a 6-yard Nate McKenzie TD run.
The Blue Devils looked like they were going to answer on the ensuing kickoff, and on their way to an 87-yard TD return. But the Evansville return man fumbled at the 4-yard-line, and the ball hit the pylon.
Touchback instead of a touchdown.
Two series later, the Eagles doubled their lead to 14-0 when Gotto scored from the 5 with 5:34 left until intermission.
The Blue Devils got on the board just before halftime when senior quarterback Chase Maves broke through for a 36-yard TD scamper. With Wyatt Klitzman’s kick, Evansville trailed 14-7 at the half.
Jefferson needed less than two minutes to score with its opening possession of the second half. This time it was through the air, and quarterback Evan Neitzel connected with McKenzie on a 43-yard scoring strike. With 10:05 left in the third, the Eagles led 21-7.
Jefferson added another TD early in the final frame when backup running back Ethan Dieckman found the end zone on an 8-yard run for a 28-7 Eagle lead.
Evansville answered on its ensuing possession when Maves and tight end Kane Howlett connected on a 26-yard TD pass. Klitzman’s kick made it 28-14 Jefferson with 10:07 left.
The Eagles got a 2-yard TD pass from Neitzel to Joel Martin for their final score of the night.
Evansville made it a tad closer with a 5-yard Wyatt Nelson TD run with 45 ticks left.
Evansville coach Garth Coats said his team played well in spurts, but was too inconsistent.
“We had too many turnovers, and good teams are going to capitalize on that,” Coats said. “And Jefferson is a good team.”
The Blue Devils had two lost fumbles and an interception.
The Blue Devils had 249 yards in total offense, 169 of those coming through the air. Maves was 15-of-25 for 169 yards with a TD and an interception.
Alex Johnson had 45 yards on 11 tough carries. Maves scrambled for 33 yards and the aforementioned TD. He also had five catches for 42 yards.
Jefferson hosts Monroe in week four.
JEFFERSON 34, EVANSVILLE 20
Jefferson 7 7 7 13 — 34
Evansville 0 7 0 13 — 20
Scoring:
J—Nate McKenzie 3 run (Lucas Frank kick)
J—Brady Gotto 5 run (Frank kick)
E—Chase Maves 36 run (Wyatt Klitzman kick)
J—McKenzie 5 pass from Evan Neitzel (Frank kick)
J—Ethan Dieckman 8 run (Frank kick)
E—Kane Howelett 5 pass from Maves (Klitzman kick)
E—Joel Martin 2 pass from Neitzel (kick failed)
E—Wyatt Nelson 5 run (pass failed)
Team statistics
First downs—J 19, E 14. Rushing—J 50-293; E 18-80. Yards passing—J 111; E 169. Passes—J 8-6-0-; E 25-15-1. Fumbles-lost--J 2-1; E 2-2. Penalties-yards--J 5-55; E 4-22.
