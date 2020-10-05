LAKE MILLS — Luther Prep’s girls tennis team sent four singles players, seniors Alethia Schmidt, Haley Olson and Abigail Schewe and sophomore Katie Schmidt, to the sectional meet at Monday’s WIAA Division 2 subsectional meet at Lake Mills High School.
“The girls all played well,” Luther Prep girls tennis coach Tim Wrobel said. “Even those that are not advancing on to Wednesday played great seasons helping the team win matches throughout the year. Hopefully, our singles flights can keep playing like they have all season on Wednesday in Altoona.”
The Phoenix scored 16 points as a team, four points behind first-place Edgewood.
Alethia Schmidt won only her match over Mayville’s Kahlia Werner 6-1, 6-0. Olson beat Lodi’s Rachel Winter 6-0, 6-3 after receiving a first-round bye.
Schewe won twice, beating Lake Mills’ Maddie Patton 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals before a 6-2, 6-3 win over Waupun’s Emily Brown in the semis.
Katie Schmidt received a bye in the quarters before beating Lodi’s Caroline Karls 6-2, 6-1.
Three L-Cats advance
The No. 2 doubles team of Molly Williams and Brooke Sehmer, along with No. 1 singles player Claudia Curtis advanced to sectionals for Lake Mills, which finished fourth with eight points.
Edgewood won the subsectional with 20 points, followed by Luther Prep with 16. Lodi scored 14 points, while Lake Mills scored eight points.
Lake Mills earned two points from Curtis at the top singles flight, while Sydney Williams also collected two points at No. 4 singles. Williams and Sehmer accounted for half of the points with four total.
Curtis, the No. 4 seed, defeated Lodi’s Dorothy Deans, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. Williams bested Waupun’s Jenna Tewinkle, 6-4, 6-2, at the fourth singles flight. But, the No. 3-seeded Williams lost to No. 2-seed Bronte Jenson of Edgewood, 6-1, 6-3.
Williams and Sehmer were seeded second in No. 2 doubles, and took down the No. 3 seed Edgewood duo of Ella Kory and Sydney Johnson, 6-2, 6-1, after receiving a bye in round one.
The L-Cats and Phoenix compete at the Division 2 Altoona sectional on Wednesday.
Partial team scores: Madison Edgewood 20; Luther Prep 16; Lodi 14; Lake Mills 8; Waupun 6; Mayville 0.
Sectional qualifiers: Madison Edgewood 6; Luther Prep 4; Waupun 3; Lake Mills 2; Lodi 2; Mayville 1.
No. 1 singles: Quarterfinals — Deang, ME, bye; Curtis, LM, def. Deans, Lodi, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3; A. Schmidt, LP, def. Werner, M, 6-1, 6-0; Patee, Waup, bye.
No. 2 singles: Semifinals — Olson, LP, def. Winters, Lodi, 6-0, 6-3; Merckx, ME, def. Huenink, Waup, 6-1, 6-3. First round — Olson bye; Winters def. Retrum, LM, 6-1, 6-2; Huenink def. Hanna, M, 6-0, 6-1; Merckx bye.
No. 3 singles: Semifinals — Dunn, ME, def. Paar, Lodi, 6-2, 6-4; Schewe, LP, def. Brown, Waup, 6-2, 6-3. Quarterfinals — Dunn bye; Paar def. Konczal, M, 6-2, 6-4; Schewe def. Patton, LM, 6-1, 6-0; Brown bye.
No. 4 singles: Semifinals — K. Schmidt, LP, def. Karls, Lodi, 6-2, 6-1; Jenson, ME, def. Williams, LM, 6-4, 6-2. Quarterfinals — Schmidt bye; Karls def. Wendt, M, 6-4, 6-0; Williams def. Tewinkle, Waup, 6-4, 6-2; Jenson bye.
No. 1 doubles: Quarterfinals — Rote/Kind, Waup, bye; Mayberry/Lange, Lodi, def. Alexander/Breaker, LM, 6-4, 6-3; Shanahan/Johnson, ME, def. R. Schoeneck/K. Schoeneck, LP, 6-2, 7-6 (5); Schellpfeffer/Pliner, M, bye.
No. 2 doubles: Semifinals — Karls/Potter, Lodi, def. Batzler/Potratz, Waup, 6-0, 4-6, 6-3; Williams/Sehmer, LM, def. Johnson/Kory, ME, 6-2, 6-1. Quarterfinals — Batzler/Potratz bye; Karls/Potter def. Schroeder/Vance, LP, 6-4, 6-3; Johnson/Kory def. Madden/Hermanson, M, 6-2, 6-0; Williams/Sehmer bye.
No. 3 doubles: Semifinals — Yedinak/Dewar, Waup, def. Crocker/Roethke, LP, 2-6, 6-3, 6-1; E. Johnson/Grabbins, ME, def. Schneider/McMahon, Lodi, 6-3, 6-3. Quarterfinals — Yedinak/Dewar bye; Crocker/Roethke def. Kaufman/Lamke, LM, 7-5, 7-6 (4); Schneider/McMahon def. Wiesner/Wojahn, M, 6-3, 6-4; E. Johnson/Grabbins bye.
